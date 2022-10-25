Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR):

TL;DR – The Byte-Size Download:

Happening: Frontier’s investment of $800 million to expand its fiber-optic network in Connecticut is one of the largest private infrastructure buildouts in the state’s history. This investment supports the company’s plans to deliver fast and reliable fiber broadband connectivity to over 800,000 homes and businesses by the end of 2025.

Frontier’s investment of $800 million to expand its fiber-optic network in Connecticut is one of the largest private infrastructure buildouts in the state’s history. This investment supports the company’s plans to deliver fast and reliable fiber broadband connectivity to over 800,000 homes and businesses by the end of 2025. The details: Rallied around its purpose of Building Gigabit America, Frontier is accelerating a fiber future for communities across the country with a plan to reach 10 million locations by the end of 2025. To date, Frontier has built fiber to 500,000 locations in the state of Connecticut.

Rallied around its purpose of Building Gigabit America, Frontier is accelerating a fiber future for communities across the country with a plan to reach 10 million locations by the end of 2025. To date, Frontier has built fiber to 500,000 locations in the state of Connecticut. Get stoked: “Connecticut is a key part of Building Gigabit America. We’re proud to invest hundreds of millions of dollars to build critical digital infrastructure across the state,” said Veronica Bloodworth, Frontier’s Chief Network Officer. “Our superior fiber technology will deliver a reliable digital experience that will serve Connecticut for generations to come."

What’s happening?

Frontier announced plans to expand its fiber-optic network in Connecticut to make fast and reliable broadband service accessible to approximately 800,000 homes and businesses in the state by the end of 2025, with an investment of approximately $800 million.

Since its fiber build began in late 2020, Frontier has built fiber to over 500,000 homes and businesses in more than 70 towns across Connecticut – including urban centers, such as Hartford, Norwalk, and Bridgeport; suburban areas, such as West Hartford, North Haven, and Glastonbury; and rural areas such as Union and Stafford Springs.

Frontier is deploying more than one thousand team members across Connecticut to install fiber in new areas, including Windsor Locks, East Windsor, and Stafford Springs, with plans to grow its fiber footprint in the state by roughly 60% by the end of 2025.

What does this mean for Connecticut?

Frontier is investing in the future of Connecticut. Mike Freda, Mayor of North Haven, CT summarized his town’s experience:

“Frontier is providing our community with new fiber broadband infrastructure that will offer our citizens the fastest and most reliable internet service available for the foreseeable future. Frontier has been an outstanding partner with the North Haven community. Their communication on the integration of this new fiber broadband here has been exceptional. We look forward to all of the opportunities that this new infrastructure will offer the people of North Haven.”

About Frontier

Frontier is a leading communications provider offering gigabit speeds to empower and connect millions of consumers and businesses in 25 states. It is building critical digital infrastructure across the country with its fiber-optic network and cloud-based solutions, enabling connections today and future proofing for tomorrow. Rallied around a single purpose, Building Gigabit America™, the company is focused on supporting a digital society, closing the digital divide, and working toward a more sustainable environment. Frontier is preparing today for a better tomorrow. Visit frontier.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013006084/en/