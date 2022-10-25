Iteris%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it was approved by the City+of+Anaheim to implement its recently launched set of managed services as part of an existing contract for a regional smart mobility, safety and sustainability program, representing a shift from historically manual corridor performance monitoring and management operations to cloud-enabled managed services and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions.

The City of Anaheim will use Iteris' congestion+management+service for arterials and asset+management+service for intersections to augment the city’s traffic management and asset management operations on an ongoing basis.

The congestion management service for arterials bundles Iteris’ expertise and resources with the arterial performance measures features of Iteris’ ClearGuide%26reg%3B SaaS-based mobility intelligence solution. With ClearGuide, traffic operations personnel can remotely monitor arterial travel times and reliability, prioritize retiming efforts, identify congestion hotspots, and characterize how highway traffic impacts surrounding arterials. This capability will enable proactive optimization of signal timing performance across Anaheim’s monitored corridors.

Using Iteris’ asset management SaaS solution, ClearAsset%26trade%3B, the asset management service for intersections enables the City of Anaheim to track and maintain the inventory and condition of technology equipment deployed in the field or warehoused, conduct lifecycle analysis, and monitor asset performance over time. Iteris’ asset management service improves traffic sensor uptime for improved overall operations, and management of traffic signals and highway intelligent transportation systems.

The City of Anaheim joins other organizations including the San+Bernardino+County+Transportation+Authority, Georgia+Department+of+Transportation, City+of+Lake+Forest, Pulice-FNF-Flatiron+Joint+Venture and OC+405+Partners+Joint+Venture, which selected Iteris’ managed services to augment their traffic management and asset management operations to reduce congestion, and improve safety and sustainability.

“We are proud to continue to support the City of Anaheim’s goals of improving the safety, mobility and sustainability of Anaheim road users by embarking on this regional smart mobility, safety and sustainability project,” said Scott Carlson, general manager and vice president, Mobility Professional Services at Iteris. “This initiative represents the continued expansion of Iteris’ managed services and SaaS solutions across the west coast, and will ultimately help to increase the value, effectiveness and resilience of the region’s existing transportation infrastructure, while also improving air quality and reducing fuel consumption.”

Iteris’ managed services and SaaS solutions are key components of the ClearMobility%26reg%3B+Platform – the world’s most complete solution to continuously monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure. ClearMobility applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management. Delivered through Iteris’ ClearMobility Platform, our cloud-enabled end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world, and help bridge legacy technology silos to unlock the future of transportation. That’s why more than 10,000 public agencies and private-sector enterprises focused on mobility rely on Iteris every day. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," “should,” “will,” "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits and impacts of our managed services and SaaS solutions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to provide our services and solutions in a cost-efficient manner; government funding and budgetary delays, issues and timing; the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and other competitive pressures; challenges in the development of software-based solutions generally; and the impact of influences and general economic, political, environment, and other conditions in the markets we address. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).

