Leading gaming accessory maker Turtle+Beach+Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR) today revealed the %3Cb%3E%3Ci%3ETurtle+Beach%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Atom%26trade%3B+Controller%3C%2Fi%3E%3C%2Fb%3Eas its latest mobile gaming controller and newest addition to the brand’s expanding and critically-acclaimed controller portfolio, which includes the %3Ci%3ERecon+Cloud+Hybrid+Controller%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3ERecon+Controller%3C%2Fi%3E, and %3Ci%3EREACT-R+Controller%3C%2Fi%3E. The Atom Controller is an easily packable and portable mobile gaming controller with a unique design that magnetically connects to fit in a pocket, and splits apart into two separate modules when it’s time to play. The Atom’s versatile two-piece design and adjustable, spring-loaded smartphone clamps accommodate nearly every size Android 8.0+ smartphone on the market, with no need to remove phone cases. The two Atom modules use Turtle Beach’s proprietary 2.4GHz wireless link to stay connected to each other when gaming, while low-latency Bluetooth® ensures a reliable, lag-free connection with Android smartphones when cloud gaming on Xbox Game Pass, GeForce Now, Steam Link, and more.

Turtle Beach Expands Its Mobile Gaming Accessories Line with the Debut of the Brand’s Hyper-Portable Atom Controller (Photo: Business Wire)

An exclusive Designed for Xbox %3Cb%3E%3Ci%3EAtom+Controller%3C%2Fi%3E%3C%2Fb%3E comes in Black+and+Yellow and features the Xbox Guide button plus a complimentary 1-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass. The Atom Controller also comes in Black+and+Teal and in Red. All three versions launch November 14, 2022 and are available for pre-order today at www.turtlebeach.com and participating retailers worldwide for $99.99 MSRP.

“More and more, mobile gaming is becoming part of everyday life and our Atom Controller makes it easy for gamers to pick up and go without sacrificing quality controls,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “The continued positive reception to our console, PC, and now mobile controller products has been great. Expanding our portfolio to reach mobile gamers is another testament to Turtle Beach’s commitment to growing our share of the overall controller market. Atom is the latest in our expanded lineup of controllers launching this year, with more to come.”

The Atom Controller features console-style controls that bring the familiar feel to mobile gamers, and the ergonomic handle shape keeps hands relaxed and comfortable for hours. A reliable 20-hour battery takes just 2.5 hours to charge back to 100%, and the Atom Controller companion app will let gamers configure additional features and search for new games.

The complete list of Atom Controller features includes:

Complimentary Xbox Game Pass Ultimate*: Includes a 1-month free subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, giving players access to an expansive library of games that work perfectly with the Atom Controller .

Includes a 1-month free subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, giving players access to an expansive library of games that work perfectly with the . Compact & Comfortable: Magnetically connects into a compact, convenient shape to fit in a pocket, or in its included carrying bag. Plus, an ergonomic handle shape and console-style controls provide a familiar console experience for mobile.

Magnetically connects into a compact, convenient shape to fit in a pocket, or in its included carrying bag. Plus, an ergonomic handle shape and console-style controls provide a familiar console experience for mobile. Low-Latency Connectivity: Connects lag-free to Android 8.0+ phones via low-latency Bluetooth, while the two independent modules connect to each other using Turtle Beach’s proprietary 2.4 GHz wireless link.

Connects lag-free to Android 8.0+ phones via low-latency Bluetooth, while the two independent modules connect to each other using Turtle Beach’s proprietary 2.4 GHz wireless link. Built for Cloud Gaming: Take the console experience on-the-go and play familiar mobile games on the cloud using Xbox Game Pass, GeForce Now Steam Link, and more.

Take the console experience on-the-go and play familiar mobile games on the cloud using Xbox Game Pass, GeForce Now Steam Link, and more. Console Level Controls: Equipped with full-size thumb sticks, a D-Pad, bumpers, triggers, and ABXY buttons, plus view and menu buttons for precise responsive controls on any cloud streaming title. The Designed for Xbox version also has an Xbox Guide button.

Equipped with full-size thumb sticks, a D-Pad, bumpers, triggers, and ABXY buttons, plus view and menu buttons for precise responsive controls on any cloud streaming title. The Designed for Xbox version also has an Xbox Guide button. Adjustable Phone Clamps: An ingenious two-piece controller design has integrated phone clamps with a depth range of 67-92 mm, snugly fitting any size Android smartphone while in its case.

An ingenious two-piece controller design has integrated phone clamps with a depth range of 67-92 mm, snugly fitting any size Android smartphone while in its case. More Gaming, Less Charging: Each controller module is powered by its own battery, providing 20-hours total battery life on a single charge. Recharge in just 2.5 hours using the supplied USB-C cable.

Each controller module is powered by its own battery, providing 20-hours total battery life on a single charge. Recharge in just 2.5 hours using the supplied USB-C cable. Ergonomic Design: A comfortable shape with familiar console controls keeps hands comfortable over long gaming sessions.

A comfortable shape with familiar console controls keeps hands comfortable over long gaming sessions. Atom Companion App: Download the upcoming Atom Controller companion app from the Play Store to configure additional features, discover new games to play, and update firmware.

*Complimentary subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is only available with the Designed for Xbox Atom Controller in Black and Yellow.

