SiteOne%26reg%3B+Landscape+Supply%2C+Inc. (NYSE: SITE), the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States, today released its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The report details SiteOne’s commitment to becoming a Company of Excellence, which is defined by five key objectives:

Be a great place to work for our associates

Deliver superior quality, service, and value to our customers

Be the distributor of choice for our suppliers

Be a good neighbor in our communities

Achieve industry-leading financial performance and growth for our stockholders

“At SiteOne, we are focused on driving value for all our stakeholders. I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished and the entire SiteOne team’s continued commitment to our Vision of becoming a Company of Excellence,” said Doug Black, SiteOne’s Chairman and CEO. “We believe our operational initiatives will continue to benefit our stakeholders and make us a stronger and more resilient company for many years to come. Our 2022 ESG Report illustrates our progress and the positive impact we have made over the last year. We look forward to continuing our engagement with all our stakeholders and communicating the progress we are making on our key objectives.”

Highlights from SiteOne’s 2022 ESG Report include:

Formation of ESG Steering Committee and enhanced disclosure of ESG governance practices

Associate retention efforts, including new hourly and driver compensation programs

Progress on diversity goals, including Spanish-speaking associate initiative and executive incentive compensation diversity factors

Eco-friendly product highlights

Supply chain oversight and resiliency

Fleet and branch energy efficiency initiatives

EEO-1 Consolidated Report

The 2022+ESG+Report provides new and updated information for key areas of commitment including safety, human capital management, diversity, environmental benefits of the products we sell, fleet and supply chain efficiencies and corporate governance, among others. In addition, the report includes an index aligned with the recommended disclosures from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”) for Multiline and Specialty Retailers & Distributors and climate-related information following the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”). SiteOne anticipates using the insights gained in preparing this year’s ESG Report, as well as feedback from stakeholders, to continue to enhance its ESG reporting scope in the coming years.

To learn more about SiteOne and the company’s commitment to environmental and social responsibility visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.siteone.com%2FESG.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https%3A%2F%2Fwww.siteone.com%2F

