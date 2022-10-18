Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 25, 2022!

PLAYTIKA ANNOUNCES DATE OF THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

HERZLIYA, Israel, Oct. 18, 2022

HERZLIYA, Israel, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) announced today it will release financial results for the third quarter 2022 before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

On the same day, Playtika management will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the conference call and earnings release materials will be available on Playtika's Investor Relations website at investors.playtika.com. To listen live, participants may register here to be provided with dial-in details.

About Playtika
Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

