RNC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

11601 WILSHIRE BLVD. 25TH FL LOS ANGELES, CA 90025

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 163 stocks valued at a total of $1.56Bil. The top holdings were BMY(4.36%), CSCO(3.84%), and CVS(3.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RNC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

RNC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:GPC by 209,015 shares. The trade had a 1.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.05.

On 10/18/2022, Genuine Parts Co traded for a price of $162.05 per share and a market cap of $22.38Bil. The stock has returned 27.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Genuine Parts Co has a price-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-book ratio of 6.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.06 and a price-sales ratio of 1.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

RNC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TRV by 151,875 shares. The trade had a 1.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.58.

On 10/18/2022, The Travelers Companies Inc traded for a price of $167.41 per share and a market cap of $39.11Bil. The stock has returned 8.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Travelers Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-book ratio of 1.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.32 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, RNC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 638,042 shares of NAS:CMCSA for a total holding of 1,386,857. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.39.

On 10/18/2022, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $31.44 per share and a market cap of $139.33Bil. The stock has returned -38.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-book ratio of 1.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.19 and a price-sales ratio of 1.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, RNC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 249,222 shares of NYSE:MO for a total holding of 1,179,157. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.62.

On 10/18/2022, Altria Group Inc traded for a price of $45.3 per share and a market cap of $81.60Bil. The stock has returned 1.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Altria Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 46.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.06 and a price-sales ratio of 3.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, RNC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 145,858 shares of NAS:GILD for a total holding of 686,100. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.06.

On 10/18/2022, Gilead Sciences Inc traded for a price of $66.92 per share and a market cap of $83.88Bil. The stock has returned 5.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gilead Sciences Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-book ratio of 4.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.11 and a price-sales ratio of 3.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.