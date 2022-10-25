First+Republic+Bank ( NYSE:FRC, Financial), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that Michael Brodnik has joined First Republic Investment Management.

Brodnik was named Managing Director and Wealth Manager. He will provide portfolio management, retirement planning, investment consulting and other wealth management services to individuals, families, nonprofits and private family foundations.

“Michael Brodnik shares First Republic’s commitment to exceptional and differentiated client service,” said Bob Thornton, President of First Republic Private Wealth Management. “Michael joins our growing team of wealth managers in Florida dedicated to helping clients achieve their financial objectives.”

Brodnik has more than 13 years of wealth management experience providing customized wealth management solutions for individuals and families, with particular expertise in capital markets strategies. Before joining First Republic, he was a Senior Vice President and Wealth Manager at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. Prior to that, Brodnik worked at Barclay’s Wealth and Investment Management, and at Bernstein Global Wealth Management. He is active in his local community and leads the Kelly Renee Brodnik Foundation which focuses on pediatric osteosarcoma and other childhood cancers. Brodnik received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of Richmond, and an MBA, with a concentration in Finance, from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

About First Republic Bank

Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and provides a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and private wealth management, including investment, brokerage, insurance, trust and foreign exchange services. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; Jackson, Wyoming; and Bellevue, Washington. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.

