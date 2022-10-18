BOYD WATTERSON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/OH recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 122 stocks valued at a total of $216.00Mil. The top holdings were MBB(8.29%), SPY(7.79%), and AGG(5.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BOYD WATTERSON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/OH’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 13,089 shares in NAS:VGSH, giving the stock a 0.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.41 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.65 per share and a market cap of $16.07Bil. The stock has returned -4.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

BOYD WATTERSON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/OH reduced their investment in NAS:AMGN by 2,400 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $242.4.

On 10/18/2022, Amgen Inc traded for a price of $254.39 per share and a market cap of $135.30Bil. The stock has returned 25.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amgen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-book ratio of 55.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.59 and a price-sales ratio of 5.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, BOYD WATTERSON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/OH bought 4,200 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 60,680. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 10/18/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $101.38 per share and a market cap of $1,309.00Bil. The stock has returned -29.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-book ratio of 5.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.10 and a price-sales ratio of 4.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

BOYD WATTERSON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/OH reduced their investment in NAS:HON by 1,941 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $184.81.

On 10/18/2022, Honeywell International Inc traded for a price of $180.88 per share and a market cap of $121.88Bil. The stock has returned -16.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Honeywell International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-book ratio of 6.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.05 and a price-sales ratio of 3.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 2,300-share investment in NYSE:WHR. Previously, the stock had a 0.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $159.2 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, Whirlpool Corp traded for a price of $144.39 per share and a market cap of $7.68Bil. The stock has returned -28.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Whirlpool Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-book ratio of 1.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.66 and a price-sales ratio of 0.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

