On Saturday, October 15, CBL Properties ( NYSE:CBL, Financial), Von Maur, and hundreds of community members celebrated the opening of the premier fashion department store at West Towne Mall in Madison, Wisconsin. Events included a ribbon cutting featuring executives from Von Maur and CBL, as well as mall-wide, family-friendly activities and giveaways.

“It’s truly a special day for us to celebrate the highly anticipated opening of the new Von Maur at West Towne Mall,” said Stephen Lebovitz, chief executive officer. “The addition of Von Maur speaks to the dominant position West Towne holds in the market and is sure to propel the property to even greater heights. We are excited to welcome such a premier retailer to the wide range of uses already available at West Towne Mall.”

“We were thrilled to join the community in celebrating the opening of Von Maur’s newest location in Wisconsin and only the second in the state,” said Jim von Maur, president of Von Maur. “Madison area shoppers will love our wide selection of brand name merchandise and signature Von Maur service.”

The more than 82,000-square-foot store opened in the former Boston Store location and is one of only two department store openings in the country this year.

About Von Maur

Von Maur was founded 145 years ago in downtown Davenport, Iowa and is known for its outstanding selection of leading brand names and specialty apparel, shoes, accessories and gifts. The Company is also widely regarded for its superior customer service, including an interest-free charge card, accommodating return policy, free gift wrapping and free shipping services. Von Maur currently operates 37 stores in 15 states, along with a 120,000 square foot E-Commerce facility that drives its successful online business at vonmaur.com.

About West Towne Mall

West Towne Mall is an 828,602-square-foot shopping center located off Highways 12/14 at Gammon Road. Featuring Total Wine, Dave & Busters, Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney and a 540‑seat Food Court along with Madison-area exclusives Athleta, Aveda, The Cheesecake Factory, Dry Goods, Pandora, Pottery Barn, Sephora, and Williams-Sonoma. Find more at www.ShopWestTowne-Mall.com or on Facebook at www.Facebook.com%2FWestTowneMall. West Towne Mall is owned and operated by CBL Properties of Chattanooga, Tennessee [NYSE:CBL].

About CBL Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market‑dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL’s owned and managed portfolio is comprised of 95 properties totaling 59.6 million square feet across 24 states, including 57 high-quality enclosed malls, outlet centers and lifestyle retail centers as well as more than 30 open-air centers and other assets. CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.

