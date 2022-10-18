Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

29525 CHAGRIN BLVD, SUITE 110 PEPPER PIKE, OH 44122

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 47 stocks valued at a total of $86.00Mil. The top holdings were PDBC(8.77%), IAU(8.44%), and PSQ(6.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, LLC bought 381,985 shares of NAS:PDBC for a total holding of 467,504. The trade had a 7.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.16.

On 10/18/2022, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity traded for a price of $16.94 per share and a market cap of $7.51Bil. The stock has returned 15.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IAU by 9,262 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.77.

On 10/18/2022, iShares Gold Trust traded for a price of $31.43 per share and a market cap of $25.28Bil. The stock has returned -6.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Gold Trust has a price-book ratio of 5.67.

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:PSQ by 20,853 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.34.

On 10/18/2022, ProShares Short QQQ -1x Shares traded for a price of $14.3816 per share and a market cap of $1.84Bil. The stock has returned 22.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 1,010 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 10/18/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $240.6117 per share and a market cap of $1,771.47Bil. The stock has returned -21.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-book ratio of 10.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.24 and a price-sales ratio of 9.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 5,105-share investment in NYSE:PRLB. Previously, the stock had a 0.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.34 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, Proto Labs Inc traded for a price of $39 per share and a market cap of $1.03Bil. The stock has returned -47.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Proto Labs Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 42.65, a price-book ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.15 and a price-sales ratio of 2.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.