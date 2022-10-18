Sarasin & Partners LLP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Sarasin & Partners is an investment management company based out of London with an additional location in Dublin. The company was founded in 1983 and is currently headed by CEO and CIO John G. E. Monson. Sarasin & Partners currently has over 220 employees and currently operates as a subsidiary of Bank Sarasin & Co. Ltd. The company conducts its research both internally and externally, utilizing quantitative and fundamental analysis methods to conduct its top down and bottom up investment approaches. Sarasin & Partners is known for being a “market leader in thematic investment and for long-term income and dividend management across multi-asset and equity mandates.” The company invests in the public equity and fixed income markets on a global scale, focusing on a long term perspective, panoramic focus to capture opportunities arising from drivers of global change, and dynamic stewardship with responsible investing and believing that the “UK stock market is more exposed to international trends than most other major markets.” Sarasin & Partners invests most heavily in the consumer discretionary sector, which alone makes up over a fifth of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the finance, materials, industrials, consumer staples, information technology, and health care sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocations. The company provides a variety of services including equity and fixed income portfolio management, balanced mutual funds management, and hedge funds management. Sarasin & Partners caters to a wide client base including financial advisors, multi-managers, pension funds, charities, insurance companies, and others. The company offers services in four main areas: Thematic Global Equities, Multi-Assets, Global Dividend Investing, and Funds of Funds. Sarasin & Partners currently offers a wide variety of funds including its EquiSar Global Thematic, Socially Responsible, UK Thematic, UK Thematic Opportunities, Food and Agriculture Opportunities, Fund of Funds Global Diversified Growth, and Global Higher Dividend funds, among many others.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 89 stocks valued at a total of $7.22Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.46%), MRK(4.36%), and CME(4.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sarasin & Partners LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought 977,748 shares of NAS:PYPL for a total holding of 1,392,763. The trade had a 1.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.67.

On 10/18/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $86.48 per share and a market cap of $97.91Bil. The stock has returned -68.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 48.66, a price-book ratio of 4.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.22 and a price-sales ratio of 3.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced their investment in NAS:AMGN by 326,209 shares. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $242.4.

On 10/18/2022, Amgen Inc traded for a price of $254.39 per share and a market cap of $135.30Bil. The stock has returned 25.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amgen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-book ratio of 55.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.59 and a price-sales ratio of 5.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:CL by 909,055 shares. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.41.

On 10/18/2022, Colgate-Palmolive Co traded for a price of $73.985 per share and a market cap of $60.17Bil. The stock has returned -2.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Colgate-Palmolive Co has a price-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-book ratio of 358.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.79 and a price-sales ratio of 3.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought 729,316 shares of NYSE:IFF for a total holding of 2,215,039. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $114.56.

On 10/18/2022, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc traded for a price of $93.515 per share and a market cap of $23.83Bil. The stock has returned -33.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-book ratio of 1.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.91 and a price-sales ratio of 1.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced their investment in NAS:COST by 132,853 shares. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $520.14.

On 10/18/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $474.96 per share and a market cap of $205.44Bil. The stock has returned 3.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-book ratio of 9.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.55 and a price-sales ratio of 0.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

