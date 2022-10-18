Karp Capital Management Corp recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 120 stocks valued at a total of $481.00Mil. The top holdings were IWV(5.80%), IXUS(4.81%), and IBDQ(4.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Karp Capital Management Corp’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 134,777 shares in ARCA:IWV, giving the stock a 5.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $229.05 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, iShares Russell 3000 ETF traded for a price of $217.11 per share and a market cap of $9.95Bil. The stock has returned -17.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a price-book ratio of 3.18.

During the quarter, Karp Capital Management Corp bought 434,557 shares of NAS:IXUS for a total holding of 453,882. The trade had a 4.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.68.

On 10/18/2022, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF traded for a price of $52.54 per share and a market cap of $25.00Bil. The stock has returned -26.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a price-book ratio of 1.44.

The guru sold out of their 191,414-share investment in ARCA:XLB. Previously, the stock had a 2.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.83 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, Materials Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $71.93 per share and a market cap of $5.19Bil. The stock has returned -12.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Materials Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a price-book ratio of 2.56.

Karp Capital Management Corp reduced their investment in BATS:PAPR by 519,817 shares. The trade had a 2.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.88.

On 10/18/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April traded for a price of $26.9408 per share and a market cap of $303.08Mil. The stock has returned -6.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April has a price-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a price-book ratio of 3.53.

The guru established a new position worth 432,654 shares in BATS:BAUG, giving the stock a 2.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.63 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August traded for a price of $28.8116 per share and a market cap of $111.65Mil. The stock has returned -10.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August has a price-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

