Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP), a unique provider of end-to-end real estate solutions for tech and media tenants, today announced it has earned top rankings in the 2022 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB®) Real Estate Assessment for its sustainability accomplishments. Hudson Pacific ranked first out of 96 companies in the Office, Americas peer group. This also marks the fourth consecutive year Hudson Pacific has achieved Green Star designation and the highest 5-star rating from GRESB.

"I am thrilled that our team’s hard work and commitment to sustainability is being recognized with top honors from GRESB," said Victor Coleman, Chairman and CEO of Hudson Pacific. "Investors and tenants are increasingly demonstrating a preference for assets with a strong track record on sustainability. Our Better Blueprint™ corporate responsibility platform is more important than ever, and it is a critical part of our ongoing strategy to create value for our stakeholders."

Hudson Pacific has been widely recognized for its industry leadership in sustainability. In 2020, the company was one of the first major real estate organizations to achieve 100% carbon neutrality across all operations. Hudson Pacific’s in-service office portfolio is 82% LEED, 71% ENERGY STAR and 33% Fitwel certified, and the company was recently recognized for the fourth year in a row as an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. The company also recently completed a $350 million green bond offering to finance Eligible Green Products including green buildings, renewable energy, energy efficiency and/or clean transportation.

"Earning a number one ranking from GRESB is a tremendous honor and I am incredibly proud of how far our sustainability program has come," said Natalie Teear, Senior Vice President, Innovation, Sustainability and Social Impact for Hudson Pacific. "As we look forward to 2023 and beyond, we are committed to continuing to push the envelope with ambitious goals including zero waste across operations by 2025 and our science-based climate target to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030, from a 2018 baseline, without offsetting instruments."

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific’s unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space. For more information visit HudsonPacificProperties.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events, or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond the company's control, which may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect the company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, the company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the company from time to time with the SEC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005581/en/