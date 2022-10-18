YOUNGS ADVISORY GROUP, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

5029 VERA CRUZ ROAD CENTER VALLEY, PA 18034

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 46 stocks valued at a total of $155.00Mil. The top holdings were IXUS(10.31%), APD(9.94%), and SPY(9.67%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were YOUNGS ADVISORY GROUP, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, YOUNGS ADVISORY GROUP, INC. bought 77,775 shares of NAS:IXUS for a total holding of 314,759. The trade had a 2.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.68.

On 10/18/2022, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF traded for a price of $52.54 per share and a market cap of $25.00Bil. The stock has returned -26.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a price-book ratio of 1.44.

YOUNGS ADVISORY GROUP, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:VXUS by 61,338 shares. The trade had a 1.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.92.

On 10/18/2022, Vanguard Total International Stock traded for a price of $47.2 per share and a market cap of $43.38Bil. The stock has returned -26.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Stock has a price-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a price-book ratio of 1.52.

The guru established a new position worth 120,543 shares in NYSE:ET, giving the stock a 0.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.14 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, Energy Transfer LP traded for a price of $11.82 per share and a market cap of $36.12Bil. The stock has returned 24.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Energy Transfer LP has a price-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-book ratio of 1.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.30 and a price-sales ratio of 0.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, YOUNGS ADVISORY GROUP, INC. bought 15,095 shares of ARCA:SCHA for a total holding of 133,956. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.71.

On 10/18/2022, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $40.588 per share and a market cap of $13.19Bil. The stock has returned -20.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a price-book ratio of 1.84.

The guru sold out of their 3,363-share investment in NAS:CCMP. Previously, the stock had a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $173.19 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, CMC Materials Inc traded for a price of $173.69 per share and a market cap of $4.97Bil. The stock has returned 19.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CMC Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.47, a price-book ratio of 5.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.64 and a price-sales ratio of 4.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.