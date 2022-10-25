Macy’s famed holiday celebrations return to spread cheer across the nation! Santa Claus is preparing to delight children of all ages at Macy’s stores in Chicago, New York, Philadelphia and San Francisco this holiday season, continuing the more than 160-year tradition. For children nationwide, an all-new immersive digital experience returns with Macy’s Santaland® at Home, available on macys.com%2FHolidayCelebrations. In addition to Santa’s awaited return, Macy’s continues to bring the magic of the holidays to communities across the nation via celebrated traditions including Macy’s Great Tree, animated Holiday Windows, Christmas Light Show and magical spectacles that warm hearts and bring smiles to millions.

“With dazzling displays and treasured traditions, Macy’s continues to delight generations as the destination for holiday magic. We welcome the holiday season with the return of visits with the one-and-only Santa Claus, Macy’s Great Trees, animated windows and more,” said Will Coss, Macy’s vice president of Branded Entertainment. “We are delighted that these cherished experiences continue to create fun, whimsical and unforgettable memories for the whole family.”

Macy’s Santaland® – Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and San Francisco

Santa Claus will return to the following Macy’s stores:

Macy’s State Street in Chicago on Saturday, November 5

Macy’s Center City in Philadelphia on Friday, November 25 (part of the Macy’s Dickens Village experience)

Macy’s Herald Square in New York on Friday, November 25

Macy’s Union Square in San Francisco on Friday, November 25

To provide all guests with a safe and enjoyable environment, in-store visits with Santa will return with kids seeing the jolly one as he sits behind his desk checking his famed list. Visits will be conducted by advance reservation only from the dates listed above through Saturday, December 24. Reservations will open five days in advance of the desired visit date to allow for the most access possible to guests wishing to attend in-person. Each day reservations will open at 6:30 a.m. local time and will display the open reservation slots for five days later (for example, reservations for December 16 will open on December 11 at 6:30 a.m. local time). Reservations and additional details about the experience are available at macys.com%2FHolidayCelebrations.

Macy’s Great Tree, Christmas Light Show and Dickens Village

The holidays at Macy’s will kick off with the lighting of the 115th annual Great Tree inside the world-famous Walnut Room at Macy’s State Street in Chicago (Saturday, November 5 – Sunday, January 8). Enchanting Macy’s Great Trees will also delight spectators with a dazzling showcase of light and Christmas cheer at Macy’s Downtown Crossing in Boston (Sunday, November 13 – Sunday, January 1), Macy’s Lenox Square in Atlanta (Thursday, November 17 – Sunday, January 1) and Macy’s Union Square in San Francisco (Thursday, November 10 – Sunday, January 1).

In Philadelphia, Macy's Center City will continue beloved holiday traditions—including Santa’s return, the iconic Dickens Village experience and annual Christmas Light Show. Macy’s Dickens Village will take guests through select animated displays telling the story of the Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol. Macy’s Dickens Village will be available from Friday, November 25 through Saturday, December 31 with advance reservations required on macys.com%2FHolidayCelebrations. Guests wishing to see the spectacular Macy’s Christmas Light Show can enjoy classic holiday tales as they come to life in lights with sounds from the world-famous Wanamaker Organ in the Grand Court (check website for times) or enjoy it on demand at macys.com%2FHolidayCelebrations.

Macy’s Holiday Windows

As the first department store to feature animated window displays, the iconic Macy’s Holiday Windows will once again enthrall and entertain. Since 1874, Macy’s has created whimsical worlds in the windows that bring the spirit of the season to life in animated fashion. A new theme will adorn the windows at Macy’s State Street (Saturday, November 5 – Sunday, January 1), Macy’s Herald Square (Thursday, November 17 – Sunday, January 1) and Macy’s City Creek Center (Friday, November 18 – Sunday, January 1), featuring scenes of how we celebrate the holidays together with loved ones. Meanwhile, select stores nationwide will bring the magic of toys to life with animated windows featuring must-have gifts from Toys“R”Us® at Macy’s.

Macy’s Santaland at Home – Delivering Holiday Cheer Nationwide

Santaland’s digital-only experience returns, with an all-new immersive adventure for kids everywhere as they virtually visit Santa’s Workshop via Macy’s Santaland at Home. Available at macys.com%2FHolidayCelebrations, kids will enter a magical snow globe portal that whisks them to Santa’s Village and Workshop for a very special holiday treat. Guided by Santa’s elves, kids can choose their own interactive journey as they explore the magical land. From augmented reality activities like decorating their own personal trees and sharing them with loved ones (via Macy’s Santaland at Home, Facebook and Instagram) to fun interactive games across Santa’s workshop, kids will have a blast during their virtual escapades. A visit to Santaland would not be complete without an audience with the jolly one himself, and kids will meet Santa through an interactive video and have the chance to take and share a special Santa selfie. Free to all, Macy’s Santaland at Home will be available beginning Friday, November 25 through Saturday, December 24. To access the site, a supervising adult must create an account, provide the appropriate permissions to activate the program including approving access to the hardware for the interactive elements and selecting their preferred Santa experience.

Starting Monday, December 5, the virtual Macy’s Santa fun will extend to the metaverse this year via an immersive virtual reality quest on Meta’s Horizon Worlds that allows holiday explorers to roam Santa’s home, feed the reindeer, take part in playful snowball showdowns and more.

Macy’s Holiday Happiness is brought to fans in part by Balsam Hill®, Entenmann’s® and Hallmark Channel. All entries to Macy’s holiday experiences are free. For more information and to make reservations, please visit macys.com%2Fholidaycelebrations.

