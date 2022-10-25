iHeartMedia announced today the lineup for the sixth annual iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One. The biggest names in Alternative Rock will come together at the historic Kia Forum in Los Angeles on January 14, 2023 to celebrate everything Alternative Rock live in front of music fans. The extraordinary lineup includes Rock and Roll Hall of Famers and Los Angeles natives Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jack White, Muse, Fall Out Boy, Phoenix, CHVRCHES, Beach Weather and Rosa Linn. iHeartRadio ALTer EGO will be hosted by Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7’s nationally syndicated “The Woody Show.”

“After last year’s show I was pretty sure there was no getting better than that, but I was wrong," said Woody. “With a line-up like this how do you decide who goes on when? I’m glad that’s not my job! I’ll just be over here hosting.”

All this week, iHeartRadio is giving Alternative Rock fans across the country the opportunity to win trips to Los Angeles to attend iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One before the tickets even go on sale! The promotion will run across more than 80 Alternative, Rock and Classic Rock 90s iHeartRadio stations.

Alternative and Rock iHeartRadio stations will broadcast the event live in their local markets and on iHeartRadio.com.

“I’m not sure the Kia Forum is ready for this lineup,” said Lisa Worden, Program Director for ALT 98.7 and Vice President of Rock and Alternative for iHeartMedia. “Alternative and Rock’s biggest names come together for what will be an unforgettable night. Our annual iHeartRadio ALTer EGO is the best way to kick off a new year and we’re still pinching ourselves that all these amazing artists agreed to do it!”

Returning as the national presenting partner for iHeartRadio ALTer EGO, Capital One is helping cardholders get early access to high demand tickets through a Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale:

The iHeartRadio ALTer EGO 48 hour Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale begins on Tuesday, October 25 at 10 a.m. PT and runs through Thursday, October 27 at 10 a.m. PT, or while pre-sale tickets last.

and runs through Thursday, October 27 at 10 a.m. PT, or while pre-sale tickets last. Cardholders can add a Capital One Access Pass to pre-sale ticket purchases to attend an exclusive event before the show including a private soundcheck performance by Phoenix , complimentary food and drinks, and more. Pre-sale tickets and exclusive cardholder offers will be available at iHeartRadio.com%2FCapitalOneALTerEgo.

, complimentary food and drinks, and more. Pre-sale tickets and exclusive cardholder offers will be available at iHeartRadio.com%2FCapitalOneALTerEgo. Eligible Capital One rewards cardholders also have access to exclusive iHeartRadio ALTer Ego ticket packages and experiences on Capital One Entertainment. Cardholders can redeem their rewards for these packages and more at entertainment.capitalone.com.

Listeners will then have access to a limited number of tickets through ALT 98.7, LA’s New Alternative, 24-hour VIP-Sale. Become an ALT VIP at www.alt987fm.com for access to tickets beginning Thursday, October 27 at 10 a.m. PT through Friday, October 28 at 10 a.m. PT or while supplies last. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 28 at 12 pm PT via Ticketmaster.com.

iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One is part of iHeartMedia’s roster of incredibly successful, nationally recognized concert events, including the iHeartRadio Music Festival, iHeartRadio Music Awards, the nationwide iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Concert Tour Presented by Capital One, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, the iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One and the iHeartRadio Wango Tango.

iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One is an iHeartMedia Production. Proud partners of this year’s event include presenting partner Capital One, with more to be announced.

Artists and/or events subject to change or cancellation without notice.

About Capital One

At Capital+One we’re on a mission for our customers – bringing them best-in-class products, rewards, service, and experiences. Capital One is a diversified bank that offers products and services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. We use technology, innovation, and interaction to provide consumers with products and services to meet their needs. Through Capital One Dining and Capital One Entertainment, we provide our rewards cardholders with access to unforgettable experiences in the areas they’re passionate about, including dining, music and sports. Learn more at capitalone.com/dining and capitalone.com/entertainment.

About the Kia Forum

The Kia Forum, located in Inglewood, California, is the only arena-sized venue in the country dedicated to music and entertainment, delivering a superior experience for artists and fans alike. The iconic venue attracts a wide variety of premier events including the biggest names in music and entertainment, award shows, combat sports and more. Fans at the Kia Forum enjoy approximately 8,000 square feet of event level hospitality offerings, including merchandise and food and beverage options. A tinted glass wall separates this concession area from the arena, ensuring fans do not miss a moment of the show. A 40,000-square-foot outdoor terrace wraps around the perimeter of the building and offers comfortable furnishings and food and beverage options from some of SoCal's most celebrated brands. Designed with entertainers and performers in mind, Kia Forum Backstage includes star-caliber dressing rooms that provide unparalleled comfort. The Kia Forum was honored at the 2021 Pollstar Awards as recipient of the Arena of the Decade award. For more information, please visit thekiaforum.com. Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005268/en/