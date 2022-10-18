MOODY ALDRICH PARTNERS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 149 stocks valued at a total of $486.00Mil. The top holdings were BWXT(2.97%), INDB(2.65%), and COLB(2.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MOODY ALDRICH PARTNERS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 286,217 shares in NYSE:BWXT, giving the stock a 2.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.99 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, BWX Technologies Inc traded for a price of $53.68 per share and a market cap of $4.90Bil. The stock has returned -3.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BWX Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-book ratio of 6.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.27 and a price-sales ratio of 2.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 36,285 shares in NYSE:KNSL, giving the stock a 1.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $249.18 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, Kinsale Capital Group Inc traded for a price of $285.66 per share and a market cap of $6.54Bil. The stock has returned 72.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.85, a price-book ratio of 10.32 and a price-sales ratio of 9.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 35,107 shares in NYSE:CACI, giving the stock a 1.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $281.74 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, CACI International Inc traded for a price of $259.82 per share and a market cap of $6.02Bil. The stock has returned -8.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CACI International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-book ratio of 1.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.71 and a price-sales ratio of 0.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 113,653-share investment in NAS:POWI. Previously, the stock had a 1.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.83 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, Power Integrations Inc traded for a price of $65.91 per share and a market cap of $3.69Bil. The stock has returned -33.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Power Integrations Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-book ratio of 5.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.16 and a price-sales ratio of 5.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

MOODY ALDRICH PARTNERS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FOCS by 247,903 shares. The trade had a 1.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.16.

On 10/18/2022, Focus Financial Partners Inc traded for a price of $33.245 per share and a market cap of $2.10Bil. The stock has returned -45.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Focus Financial Partners Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-book ratio of 2.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.63 and a price-sales ratio of 1.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

