Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of advertising-supported video on demand (AVOD) streaming services, and Publicis Media’s APX Content Ventures, a global offering dedicated to investing in quality and mission-driven programming, today announced an extension to their current agreement to expand the companies’ content financing partnership and elevate the voices of underserved audiences. The first project greenlit under the extended agreement is the reality series Dirty Pool with J.B. Smoove, starring comedian J.B. Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm), which will premiere exclusively on Crackle and Redbox streaming platforms in late 2023.

Publicis Media’s APX Content Ventures is a next-generation unit within Publicis Media that seeks to find, fund, and elevate partners and properties that amplify diverse voices, empower women and build community, connection, and trust. APX and Publicis clients will have the exclusive opportunity to be featured prominently in the series via deep brand integrations, custom content, sponsorships, and other show-adjacent segments. The companies previously came together to produce the original series Inside the Black Box, which features revealing conversations, exciting performances, workshops, and discussions about the role race plays in the entertainment industry.

Chicken Soup for the Soul is the latest partner to receive funding through APX Content Ventures’ $25 million Inclusion Investment Fund, which is part of Publicis Media’s Once & For All Coalition initiative. It has funded over 20 content ideas with more than 10 diverse-owned, operated, and targeted companies.

Dirty Pool with J.B. Smoove is Dinner for Five meets Celebrity Poker over a pool table. Hosted by J.B. Smoove, he will be joined by his celebrity friends who talk shop around a pool table. No topic is off limits, including current events and other celebrities. The series will premiere in late 2023.

“APX Content Ventures has been a phenomenal partner, and we are very excited to continue creating series together,” said Philippe Guelton, chief revenue officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “The brand integrations into these series are an organic way for companies to reach audiences that are no longer watching linear TV. We look forward to announcing additional projects soon.”

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Crackle and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in bringing quality diverse-owned, operated, and targeted programming to air. Our partnership on Inside the Black Box embedded our client in a seamless and authentic way that also reflected who they are as a brand,” said Kerry Bianchi, Global CEO, APEX Exchange. “Finding quality programming that engages consumers and naturally ties to the ethos of our clients’ brands is a win-win for everyone.”

Crackle’s recent releases include season 2 of the murder mystery series The Wall, the home renovation series Pet Caves, plus-size mountain climber documentary Kili Big, season 2 of the hit college thriller series In the Vault, the sci-fi series Salvage Marines starring Casper Van Dien, and the award-winning BBC series Sherlock, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman.

The Crackle and Redbox streaming services are currently distributed through over 140 touchpoints in the U.S. on platforms including Amazon Fire TV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), Plex, iOS, and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com and Redbox.com with plans to expand to over 160 touch points this year.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates video-on-demand streaming services (VOD). The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported VOD streaming services including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, and Popcornflix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media and 1091 Pictures subsidiaries and produces original video content through the Chicken Soup for the Soul Television Group. The company recently acquired Redbox which operates a rapidly growing digital streaming service that provides both ad-supported (AVOD) and paid movies from Hollywood studios and hundreds of content partners, as well as over 145 channels of free ad-supported streaming television (FAST). Redbox also operates its popular kiosks across the US at thousands of retail locations – giving consumers affordable access to the latest in entertainment. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

ABOUT APX CONTENT VENTURES

APX Content Ventures is a global unit dedicated to investing in quality, and mission-driven programming. Part of Publicis Media, its purpose is to find, fund and elevate partners and properties that amplify diverse voices, empower women and build community, connection and trust. Live in the UK, US, Germany and Italy, it has generated hundreds of programs across all genres, from ground-breaking documentaries to global entertainment formats and world-class scripted series.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Such assumptions involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to our core strategy, operating income and margin, seasonality, liquidity, including cash flows from operations, available funds, and access to financing sources, free cash flows, revenues, net income, profitability, stock price volatility, future regulatory changes, price changes, the ability of the Company’s content offerings to achieve market acceptance, the Company’s success in retaining or recruiting officers, key employees, or directors, the ability to protect intellectual property, the ability to complete strategic acquisitions, the ability to manage growth and integrate acquired operations, the ability to pay dividends, regulatory or operational risks, and general market conditions impacting demand for the Company’s services. For a more complete description of these and other risks and uncertainties, please refer the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022, and, with respect to the Company’s recent acquisition of Redbox Entertainment, Inc. (“Redbox”), the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-4 declared effective by the SEC on July 15, 2022. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Information regarding the acquisition of Redbox and related transactions is qualified by reference to the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 11, 2022 (as amended May 12, 2022), June 6, 2022, and August 12, 2022, and all exhibits filed with respect to such reports and the aforementioned registration statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

