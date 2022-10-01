Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 25, 2022!

VIAVI Announces Date for Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

PR Newswire

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 18, 2022

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: VIAV) Viavi Solutions Inc. ("VIAVI") will announce its fiscal first quarter 2023 financial results for the period ended Oct. 1, 2022, on Thursday, November 3, 2022, after the close of market.

The Company will host an earnings call at 1:30pm PDT/4:30pm EDT. A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available on the VIAVI website at https://investor.viavisolutions.com. The quarterly earnings press release, supplementary slides and historical financial tables will be posted under the "Quarterly Results" section.

To participate via telephone:

Toll-Free Dial-In Number:

(888) 330-2384

Toll Dial-In Number:

(240) 789-2701

Conference ID:

9702238


Replay of the call:

Toll Free Dial in Number:

(800) 770-2030

Toll Dial in Number:

(647) 362-9199

Conference ID:

9702238test

Start date:

November 3, 2022, 4:30pm PDT

End date:

November 10, 2022, 8:59pm PST

About VIAVI Solutions

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, equipment manufacturers, enterprises, government, and avionics. VIAVI is also a leader in light management technologies for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, government and aerospace applications. Together with our customers and partners we are United in Possibility, finding innovative ways to solve real-world problems. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Investors Contact:

Sagar Hebbar, 408-404-4507; [email protected]

Press Contact:

Amit Malhotra, 202-341-8624; [email protected]

