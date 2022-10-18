YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 272 stocks valued at a total of $388.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(7.00%), AAPL(4.94%), and AMZN(3.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC bought 210,232 shares of NAS:VONG for a total holding of 214,724. The trade had a 2.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.31.

On 10/18/2022, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund traded for a price of $56.09 per share and a market cap of $7.98Bil. The stock has returned -23.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a price-book ratio of 9.38.

During the quarter, YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC bought 117,008 shares of ARCA:VYM for a total holding of 125,196. The trade had a 2.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.33.

On 10/18/2022, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $100.66 per share and a market cap of $45.37Bil. The stock has returned -2.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a price-book ratio of 2.54.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:WRB by 84,554 shares. The trade had a 1.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.12.

On 10/18/2022, WR Berkley Corp traded for a price of $72.37 per share and a market cap of $19.19Bil. The stock has returned 42.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WR Berkley Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-book ratio of 2.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.04 and a price-sales ratio of 1.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 15,038 shares in ARCA:VIOG, giving the stock a 0.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $192.77 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF traded for a price of $186.69 per share and a market cap of $483.23Mil. The stock has returned -19.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a price-book ratio of 2.32.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IWF by 9,555 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $234.63.

On 10/18/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $218.41 per share and a market cap of $56.23Bil. The stock has returned -24.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a price-book ratio of 8.34.

