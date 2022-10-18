Money Design Co.,Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

SANKAIDO BUILDING 1F TOKYO, M0 107-0052

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 52 stocks valued at a total of $1.07Bil. The top holdings were VTV(6.76%), IGSB(6.42%), and MBB(5.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Money Design Co.,Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Money Design Co.,Ltd. bought 354,347 shares of NAS:IEF for a total holding of 483,325. The trade had a 3.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.09.

On 10/18/2022, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $94.73 per share and a market cap of $21.30Bil. The stock has returned -16.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Money Design Co.,Ltd. reduced their investment in NAS:IGOV by 568,165 shares. The trade had a 1.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.8.

On 10/18/2022, iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond traded for a price of $36.35 per share and a market cap of $883.31Mil. The stock has returned -28.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Money Design Co.,Ltd. bought 349,480 shares of NAS:VGIT for a total holding of 359,256. The trade had a 1.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.43.

On 10/18/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.85 per share and a market cap of $11.61Bil. The stock has returned -12.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 269,646-share investment in ARCA:PPLT. Previously, the stock had a 1.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.29 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF traded for a price of $85.57 per share and a market cap of $1.01Bil. The stock has returned -11.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Money Design Co.,Ltd. bought 137,704 shares of ARCA:VOE for a total holding of 301,859. The trade had a 1.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.7.

On 10/18/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $128.1 per share and a market cap of $14.90Bil. The stock has returned -10.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a price-book ratio of 2.20.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.