XR Securities LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

550 WEST JACKSON BOULEVARD CHICAGO, IL 60661

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 367 stocks valued at a total of $184.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(7.98%), UNP(6.92%), and GOOGL(4.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were XR Securities LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

XR Securities LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 127,634 shares. The trade had a 11.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 10/18/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $275.255 per share and a market cap of $148.32Bil. The stock has returned -26.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a price-book ratio of 6.34.

XR Securities LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 75,178 shares. The trade had a 9.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 10/18/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $373.82 per share and a market cap of $339.04Bil. The stock has returned -16.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-book ratio of 3.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.00 and a price-sales ratio of 2.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

XR Securities LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 38,617 shares. The trade had a 2.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $279.27.

On 10/18/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $225 per share and a market cap of $687.33Bil. The stock has returned -21.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 79.30, a price-book ratio of 18.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 47.18 and a price-sales ratio of 11.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 48,993-share investment in ARCA:IWM. Previously, the stock had a 2.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $181.52 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $176.29 per share and a market cap of $52.69Bil. The stock has returned -20.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a price-book ratio of 1.79.

The guru established a new position worth 75,418 shares in NAS:SQQQ, giving the stock a 2.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.65 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, PROSHARES TRUST traded for a price of $54.09 per share and a market cap of $4.19Bil. The stock has returned 41.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.