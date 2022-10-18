Relaxing Retirement Coach recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

20 WILLIAM STREET WELLESLEY, MA 02481

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 53 stocks valued at a total of $212.00Mil. The top holdings were DFUS(20.65%), DFIC(10.72%), and DFAS(9.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Relaxing Retirement Coach’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Relaxing Retirement Coach bought 530,088 shares of BATS:DFIC for a total holding of 1,183,752. The trade had a 4.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.46.

On 10/18/2022, Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $19.92 per share and a market cap of $1.18Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a price-book ratio of 1.19.

During the quarter, Relaxing Retirement Coach bought 198,230 shares of ARCA:DFCF for a total holding of 343,745. The trade had a 3.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.41.

On 10/18/2022, Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF traded for a price of $40.51 per share and a market cap of $1.33Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Relaxing Retirement Coach bought 290,223 shares of ARCA:DFEM for a total holding of 528,302. The trade had a 2.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.95.

On 10/18/2022, Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $20.88 per share and a market cap of $634.94Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a price-book ratio of 1.23.

Relaxing Retirement Coach reduced their investment in ARCA:DFAI by 214,118 shares. The trade had a 2.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.08.

On 10/18/2022, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $22.4 per share and a market cap of $2.09Bil. The stock has returned -24.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.35.

During the quarter, Relaxing Retirement Coach bought 129,645 shares of ARCA:DFUS for a total holding of 1,125,869. The trade had a 2.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.

On 10/18/2022, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF traded for a price of $40.7547 per share and a market cap of $5.18Bil. The stock has returned -17.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a price-book ratio of 3.22.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

