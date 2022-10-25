Home runs mean more this Major League Baseball Postseason. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today committed up to $1 million to support communities impacted by Hurricane Fiona and Ian and other natural disasters with Team+Rubicon — a veteran-led humanitarian organization that serves global communities before, during and after disasters strike. Throughout the MLB Postseason, T-Mobile will donate $5,000 for every home run — and with games already underway, that’s $265,000 already in the pot. Also starting today through the Fall Classic, everyone (T-Mobile customer or not) can help out by texting “RELIEF” to 595959 and T-Mobile will donate $5 on your behalf, all up to $1 million.

“When Hurricanes Fiona and Ian hit, we deployed our Emergency Response teams to aid victims and help ensure their communications stayed up, but after seeing the devastation communities were facing, we knew we had to do more. That’s why we’re accelerating Team Rubicon’s recovery efforts,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “Team Rubicon shares T-Mobile’s commitment to serving communities in their times of need, and it’s a privilege to support their life-changing work.”

Today’s commitment follows T-Mobile’s previous efforts with Team Rubicon during the 2017 and 2018 MLB Postseasons, which helped expand Team Rubicon’s Rebuild program — enabling the rebuilding of over 500 hurricane-resilient roofs in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria in 2018, as well as 40 hurricane-resilient homes in Immokalee, Fla. Along with donations following the Un-carrier’s #HatsOff4Heroes campaign during All-Star Week in 2018, T-Mobile has donated over $5.8 million to Team Rubicon to-date. Fans can expect to see more from the Un-carrier supporting Team Rubicon’s efforts through this World Series whether they’re at the stadium or tuning into the broadcast from home.

"T-Mobile’s support of our mission has been critical to Team Rubicon’s growth and impact since we first joined forces five years ago," said Art delaCruz, CEO of Team Rubicon. "Their contributions helped us launch multiple large-scale response operations following Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Fiona, providing relief for thousands of people. Equally important, their campaign in 2018 enabled us to build 502 hurricane-resilient roofs that have weathered multiple storms, including Hurricane Fiona. We couldn’t be more grateful to T-Mobile for their partnership and support of our veteran-led volunteers, as well as all the baseball fans joining in to serve and invest in their communities."

T-Mobile has a history of supporting communities when natural disasters strike, including more than doubling its fleet of generators in the past three years, making dramatic improvements to its network infrastructure in Florida, as well as other frequently hit places like Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Most recently, ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall, T-Mobile took preparatory measures to help ensure customers stayed connected by refueling generators daily and staging equipment near the storm’s path, including portable generators and temporary network solutions to provide additional wireless capacity to hardest-hit areas. Team Magenta continued to deploy necessary equipment like Wi-Fi trailers, a Mobile Command Center and trucks that provide Wi-Fi, charging stations, charging cords and more to communities in need. For more on T-Mobile’s ongoing response, visit t-mobile.com%2Fnews%2Fcommunity%2Fhurricane-ian.

About Team Rubicon

Team Rubicon is committed to providing impacted families with the immediate response and long-term recovery services they need, including debris removal and management from communities and homes to reduce the risk of mold, providing vulnerable homeowners services at no cost, as well as chainsaw operations to remove downed trees from roofs and properties.

Founded following the Haiti earthquake in 2010, Team Rubicon has grown to more than 150,000 volunteers across the country and launched over 1,100 operations domestically and internationally. To drive equity across disaster and humanitarian services, Team Rubicon focuses on three areas of impact: disaster services from mitigation to immediate response to recovery; rebuild services while maintaining the fabric of communities through resilient building methods; and international services, providing emergent and surge medical services, WASH and disaster risk reduction. Visit www.teamrubiconusa.org for more information.

For more information on T-Mobile’s partnership with MLB, visit www.t-mobile.com%2Fmlb. Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom %40TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

By texting “RELIEF” to 595959, T-Mobile will make a one-time donation of $5 on your behalf, up to $500,000, to Team Rubicon. Text messaging charges may apply. T-Mobile also will donate $5,000 per home run hit this postseason, up to $500,000, for a total donation of up to $1 million.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com.

