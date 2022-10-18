PR Newswire

Kirby Brendsel brings nearly two decades of experience to this new role

TROY, Mich., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagstar Bank has strengthened its commitment to environmental, social and governance initiatives with the addition of Kirby Brendsel as Flagstar's ESG and Sustainability director. In this newly created role, Brendsel will lead a team to oversee the growth and development of Flagstar's ESG and sustainability efforts focused on people, planet and performance.

"I have always wanted to make a difference in my work," Brendsel said. "Working with a like-minded brand like Flagstar that also wants to make a difference in our communities felt like the right next step for me. The bank is highly committed to corporate responsibility, including diversity, equity and inclusion, along with local community-giving through the Flagstar Foundation. They already have a solid foundation in place that I'm excited to build on while working to grow and advance ESG and sustainability."

Brendsel brings nearly two decades of ESG experience, including a background in foundation leadership, sustainability, and diversity, equity and inclusion. Most recently he was with Welltower, Inc., and earlier in his career, with Nuveen and Starwood Hotels and Resorts. He discovered his passion for serving others while on active duty with the U.S. Army and continues that passion today through service on the conservation commission in his hometown of Weston, Connecticut, and prior to that, on the sustainability committee, where he helped bring solar energy and a sustainable CT certification to the community.

In the months ahead, Brendsel plans to implement a detailed ESG plan that focuses on all of Flagstar's stakeholders, including employees, customers and the communities Flagstar serves. This will involve assessing and augmenting current ESG data, establishing integrated ESG goals, identifying and addressing gaps and policy updates, as well as increasing stakeholder engagement and disclosure.

"Kirby brings a high level of experience, knowledge and enthusiasm for ESG and sustainability, and he has already added tremendous value and insight to our company," said Beth Correa, director of Corporate Responsibility for Flagstar. "We're committed to making a difference through our environmental, social and governance initiatives, and I'm looking forward to Kirby's leadership in engaging our key stakeholders in strengthening Flagstar's impact on our people, planet and performance."

In his short time at the bank, Brendsel has already made a difference with new initiatives such as launching a new Green Team employee resource group, leading Flagstar's efforts to become an Energy Star Partner and attaining green building certifications. Flagstar will release its next ESG annual report in the spring of 2023. Learn more about Flagstar Bank's ESG efforts here .

About Flagstar

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is a $24.9 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich. Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 158 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 79 retail locations in 28 states. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage and other consumer loans, handling payments and record-keeping for $343 billion of loans representing almost 1.4 million borrowers. For more information, please visit flagstar.com.

