Triad Investment Management recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 54 stocks valued at a total of $56.00Mil. The top holdings were CNNE(5.85%), SLB(5.76%), and IT(5.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Triad Investment Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 16,780-share investment in NAS:CCMP. Previously, the stock had a 4.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $173.19 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, CMC Materials Inc traded for a price of $173.69 per share and a market cap of $4.97Bil. The stock has returned 19.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CMC Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.47, a price-book ratio of 5.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.64 and a price-sales ratio of 4.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 72,359-share investment in NYSE:ALSN. Previously, the stock had a 4.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.4 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc traded for a price of $37.455 per share and a market cap of $3.51Bil. The stock has returned 6.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-book ratio of 4.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.85 and a price-sales ratio of 1.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 154,875-share investment in NYSE:ATCO. Previously, the stock had a 2.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.02 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, Atlas Corp traded for a price of $14.945 per share and a market cap of $4.18Bil. The stock has returned 5.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atlas Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-book ratio of 1.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.07 and a price-sales ratio of 2.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 12,059 shares in NAS:ENTG, giving the stock a 1.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $97.65 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, Entegris Inc traded for a price of $78.41 per share and a market cap of $11.72Bil. The stock has returned -39.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Entegris Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-book ratio of 5.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.04 and a price-sales ratio of 4.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 11,434 shares in ARCA:PFIX, giving the stock a 1.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.77 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF traded for a price of $72.14 per share and a market cap of $386.45Mil. The stock has returned 80.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

