Compass Ion Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

300 CONSHOHOCKEN STATE ROAD CONSHOHOCKEN, PA 19428

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 73 stocks valued at a total of $361.00Mil. The top holdings were ACIO(19.24%), JEPI(14.85%), and DGRO(10.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Compass Ion Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Compass Ion Advisors, LLC bought 1,989,685 shares of BATS:ACIO for a total holding of 2,731,622. The trade had a 14.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.82.

On 10/18/2022, ETF Series Solutions Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF traded for a price of $28.6163 per share and a market cap of $507.94Mil. The stock has returned -6.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ETF Series Solutions Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a price-book ratio of 3.86.

Compass Ion Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:NUSC by 634,703 shares. The trade had a 7.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.21.

On 10/18/2022, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $34.3509 per share and a market cap of $863.40Mil. The stock has returned -19.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a price-book ratio of 1.88.

The guru established a new position worth 299,691 shares in ARCA:SLYV, giving the stock a 5.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.91 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $72.99 per share and a market cap of $3.83Bil. The stock has returned -12.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a price-book ratio of 1.27.

During the quarter, Compass Ion Advisors, LLC bought 364,555 shares of ARCA:DGRO for a total holding of 821,550. The trade had a 4.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.88.

On 10/18/2022, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF traded for a price of $46.8 per share and a market cap of $22.10Bil. The stock has returned -9.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a price-book ratio of 2.75.

During the quarter, Compass Ion Advisors, LLC bought 244,089 shares of ARCA:JEPI for a total holding of 1,044,928. The trade had a 3.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.6.

On 10/18/2022, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $52.7 per share and a market cap of $13.16Bil. The stock has returned -6.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a price-book ratio of 3.79.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.