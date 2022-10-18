WJ Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

18275 North 59th Avenue B-112 Glendale, AZ 85308

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 52 stocks valued at a total of $159.00Mil. The top holdings were FLOT(7.90%), IGSB(7.41%), and FLRN(6.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WJ Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 202,065-share investment in BATS:COWZ. Previously, the stock had a 6.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.7 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF traded for a price of $44.66 per share and a market cap of $7.63Bil. The stock has returned -1.53% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a price-book ratio of 1.86.

The guru established a new position worth 122,182 shares in NAS:IUSG, giving the stock a 6.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $89.8 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, ISHARES TRUST traded for a price of $83.305 per share and a market cap of $10.90Bil. The stock has returned -21.35% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, ISHARES TRUST has a price-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a price-book ratio of 5.84.

WJ Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:FLOT by 133,331 shares. The trade had a 4.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.

On 10/18/2022, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.155 per share and a market cap of $9.13Bil. The stock has returned -0.28% over the past year.

The guru established a new position worth 134,330 shares in ARCA:TFLO, giving the stock a 4.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.24 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.465 per share and a market cap of $3.63Bil. The stock has returned 1.13% over the past year.

During the quarter, WJ Wealth Management, LLC bought 128,320 shares of NAS:IGSB for a total holding of 239,548. The trade had a 3.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.28.

On 10/18/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.06 per share and a market cap of $21.16Bil. The stock has returned -8.34% over the past year.

