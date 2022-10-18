PR Newswire

Latest innovations in Pega's software bring a new level of intelligence to low code, helping users increase productivity and make better decisions

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider that builds agility into the world's leading organizations, today announced the latest edition of its Pega Infinity™ software suite to help transform how organizations quickly deploy apps, create smarter workflows, and deliver better experiences for employees and customers. New features empower brands with enterprise-wide AI that works behind the scenes to increase efficiency, speed innovation, and improve customer interactions for optimal results.

Many consider AI technology reserved for data scientists – or worse, turn it into market hype that fails to meet expectations. However, deployed pragmatically, AI can be a transformative tool for employees across an enterprise, improving end-user experiences and helping low-code developers build better apps. Combining AI with automation in a common platform helps employees improve productivity and make better decisions that lead to optimized customer engagement outcomes, more innovation, reduced costs, and improved business performance.

Pega has further infused intelligence across its leading low-code AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation capabilities so all users – from back-office operations to developers, to customer-facing advisors and service reps, to customers themselves – benefit from real-time AI guidance. And because Pega's AI models constantly learn and evolve, these benefits increase over time.

Available now, Pega Infinity 8.8 includes enhancements to Pega Platform™ , Pega Customer Decision Hub™ , and Pega Customer Service™ that enable businesses to:

Enhance the use of AI by business users and IT professionals across apps and workflows with new Pega Platform features including:

Developer Assistant Panel, part of Pega's App Studio, which provides AI-driven recommendations to developers as they build apps and workflows. Developers of all skill levels can build better with information and educational tools to improve knowledge, encourage use of best practices, and promote collaboration. Citizen developers benefit from an assistant panel that provides contextual recommendations to help increase autonomy, improve application quality, and reduce the need for hands-on coaching. IT leaders can rest assured citizen developers are following guardrails and best practices that help ensure low-code apps are secure and sustainable.

Apply AI-driven decisioning to customer engagement by enabling front-office employees to interact more empathetically, adapt instantly, and optimize customer lifetime value with new features including:

Pega Customer Data Connectors , which enable brands to easily connect Pega Customer Decision Hub's real-time AI capabilities with their existing customer data platforms – including Adobe, Celebrus, and ZineOne. Users can optimize interactions using next-best-action decisioning without being locked into a specific data vendor.

Improve service experiences and accelerate resolution with real-time AI and automation for more personalized offers and streamlined workflows, including:

Voice and Messaging AI's new enhanced interaction timeline with transcription capabilities, which automate call wrap-up functions for agents to help reduce contact center call times and costs. Instead of agents manually typing notes, Pega instantly creates a timeline of activities tied to the conversation after the service call ends. Additionally, new real-time supervisor alerts provide actionable insights on how to improve customer and agent experiences.

Pega Infinity unifies customer engagement, customer service, and intelligent automation capabilities within a single platform to help accelerate digital transformation across enterprises. By engaging customers with the right message, at the right time, across any channel, clients can improve customer satisfaction, increase customer lifetime value, and boost organizational productivity. Pega's low-code environment helps reduce complexity for accelerated deployments, faster iteration, and greater customer and employee satisfaction.

The latest version of Pega Infinity 8.8 is available now. Visit https://community.pega.com/products/whats-new/platform to review new application features.

Quotes & Commentary:

"AI is no longer a buzzword business leaders can ignore – it's an essential change agent in driving transformation," said Don Schuerman, CTO, Pega. "Enterprises need pragmatic AI-powered decisioning that enables more efficient work, hyper-personalized customer engagement, and better employee experiences. At Pega, we want AI to be more accessible, transparent, and functional to help all departments within an organization make faster, better decisions that get results for the greater good of the business and its customers. New Pega Infinity updates help users apply AI to how they build low-code apps and automate their workflows, opening new paths for innovative experiences that deliver real results."

Supporting Resources:

About Pegasystems

Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world's leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com.

