Paradiem, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 98 stocks valued at a total of $259.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(2.86%), ISMD(2.38%), and JPM(2.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Paradiem, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 179,140 shares in NAS:BSMN, giving the stock a 1.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.12 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $24.8999 per share and a market cap of $97.07Mil. The stock has returned -2.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 145,311-share investment in NAS:SPTN. Previously, the stock had a 1.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.04 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, SpartanNash Co traded for a price of $32.435 per share and a market cap of $1.17Bil. The stock has returned 47.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SpartanNash Co has a price-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-book ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.10 and a price-sales ratio of 0.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 100,393-share investment in NYSE:ABM. Previously, the stock had a 1.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.79 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, ABM Industries Inc traded for a price of $42.215 per share and a market cap of $2.80Bil. The stock has returned -3.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ABM Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-book ratio of 1.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.36 and a price-sales ratio of 0.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 54,992 shares in NAS:STLD, giving the stock a 1.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.69 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, Steel Dynamics Inc traded for a price of $82.635 per share and a market cap of $15.02Bil. The stock has returned 33.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Steel Dynamics Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.66, a price-book ratio of 1.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.70 and a price-sales ratio of 0.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 50,163-share investment in NYSE:EMR. Previously, the stock had a 1.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $83.05 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, Emerson Electric Co traded for a price of $81.87 per share and a market cap of $47.35Bil. The stock has returned -14.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Emerson Electric Co has a price-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-book ratio of 4.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.01 and a price-sales ratio of 2.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

