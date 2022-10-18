Whelan Financial recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 28 stocks valued at a total of $145.00Mil. The top holdings were QQQM(17.25%), SCHD(16.60%), and VB(13.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Whelan Financial’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Whelan Financial bought 15,218 shares of NAS:QQQM for a total holding of 228,149. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $123.94.

On 10/18/2022, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF traded for a price of $113.35 per share and a market cap of $4.72Bil. The stock has returned -26.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a price-book ratio of 6.34.

During the quarter, Whelan Financial bought 8,237 shares of ARCA:VB for a total holding of 115,083. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $188.16.

On 10/18/2022, Vanguard Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $182.185 per share and a market cap of $39.04Bil. The stock has returned -20.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a price-book ratio of 2.20.

During the quarter, Whelan Financial bought 5,561 shares of ARCA:VO for a total holding of 46,055. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $208.25.

On 10/18/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $196.2178 per share and a market cap of $47.30Bil. The stock has returned -19.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a price-book ratio of 2.92.

During the quarter, Whelan Financial bought 10,802 shares of ARCA:VNQ for a total holding of 182,657. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.59.

On 10/18/2022, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $80.39 per share and a market cap of $32.43Bil. The stock has returned -23.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a price-book ratio of 2.48.

Whelan Financial reduced their investment in ARCA:VTI by 4,264 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 10/18/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $187.83 per share and a market cap of $244.92Bil. The stock has returned -18.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a price-book ratio of 3.43.

