Introducing Voortman® holiday wafers and cookies, now on shelves across the U.S. and Canada

BURLINGTON, ON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Voortman®, the No. 1 crème wafer brand and No. 3 better-for-you cookie brand in the United States*, is ringing in the winter season with the launch of holiday-inspired snacks – wafers and cookies made with certain real ingredients. The signature seasonal treats, including two new flavors, are rolling out across the United States and Canada and will be available in stores for a limited time.

Voortman limited-time items hitting U.S. store shelves this holiday season are:

NEW Candy Cane Flavored Wafers : Cool peppermint-flavored crème meets crisp wafer layers in a 10.6-ounce package.

: Cool peppermint-flavored crème meets crisp wafer layers in a 10.6-ounce package. NEW Eggnog Flavored Wafers : Baked with real nutmeg, this classic holiday beverage inspired snack has a rich and creamy flavor in a 10.6-ounce package.

: Baked with real nutmeg, this classic holiday beverage inspired snack has a rich and creamy flavor in a 10.6-ounce package. Chocolate Mint Flavored Wafers : Crisp wafers sandwiched between refreshing mint chocolate-flavored crème in a 10.6-ounce package.

: Crisp wafers sandwiched between refreshing mint chocolate-flavored crème in a 10.6-ounce package. Gingerbread Cookies : A holiday classic, baked with the warm spiciness of real ginger and topped with red sugar in a 10.6-ounce package.

: A holiday classic, baked with the warm spiciness of real ginger and topped with red sugar in a 10.6-ounce package. Holiday Treats : Shortbread cookies in various holiday shapes sprinkled with red and green sugar in a 10.6-ounce package.

: Shortbread cookies in various holiday shapes sprinkled with red and green sugar in a 10.6-ounce package. Holiday Gingerbread Cookies : Gingerbread-shaped cookies baked with the warm spiciness of real ginger and topped with red sugar in a 12.3-ounce stand-up bag.

: Gingerbread-shaped cookies baked with the warm spiciness of real ginger and topped with red sugar in a 12.3-ounce stand-up bag. Assorted Festive Cookies: Snowman-, star- and tree-shaped shortbread cookies sprinkled with red, white and green sugar in a 12.3-ounce stand-up bag.

"As the holidays approach, consumers crave delicious, festive flavors," said Adam Lisook, general manager of Voortman Bakery. "We're excited to launch these limited-edition wafers and cookies that were inspired by classic holiday flavors like gingerbread, candy canes and eggnog. Finding the perfect gift for friends and family can be tough, but choosing what to treat yourself to doesn't have to be."

Baked with real mint, ginger, almonds or other ingredients, these holiday snacks are made without high-fructose corn syrup, artificial colors or artificial flavors. The wafers have a light, crispy texture and creamy filling, while the cookies are crispy and crunchy – just like the everyday Voortman wafers and cookies.

To find a retailer near you, visit the store locator at Voortman.com/where-to-buy .

About Voortman Cookies

The Voortman® lineup features more than 80 varieties of sugar-free and mainline cookies and wafers. Since its founding in 1951 in Ontario, Canada, Voortman Cookies Limited has had an uncompromising focus on quality and delicious ingredients in all its products and never uses artificial colors, artificial flavors, high-fructose corn syrup or trans fat in any cookies. For more information about Voortman Bakery, please visit voortman.com . Follow Voortman on Facebook @Voortman_Cookies and on Instagram @Voortman_Cookies .

About Hostess Brands, Inc.

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) is a snacking powerhouse with a portfolio of iconic brands and a mission to inspire moments of joy by putting our heart into everything we do. Hostess Brands is proud to make America's No. 1 cupcake, mini donut and sugar-free cookie brands. With sales exceeding $1.1 billion and employing approximately 2,600 dedicated team members, Hostess Brands produces new and classic snacks, including Hostess® Donettes®, Twinkies®, CupCakes, Ding Dongs® and Zingers®, as well as a variety of Voortman® cookies and wafers. For more information about Hostess Brands, please visit hostessbrands.com.

*Based on independent retail sales data.

