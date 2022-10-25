Utz+Brands%2C+Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) ("Utz" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks, including Utz, On The Border Chips & Dips, Zapp's, and other Utz brands, is pleased to expand its portfolio of snack foods to all 112 Schnucks stores. Schnucks, a leading grocery retailer, has stores conveniently located throughout Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005155/en/

Utz Expands its Fan-Favorite Snack Food Lineup at Schnucks! Source: Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz's snack food lineup of brands and offerings that are now available at all Schnucks stores include:

Utz® Potato Chips, Kettle Style Potato Chips, Pretzels, Popcorn, and Cheese snacks;

On The Border® Café Style and Cantina Thins Tortilla Chips, Mild and Medium Salsa, Salsa Con Queso, Monterey Jack Queso, Guacamole Salsa, Jalapeño Ranch Dip, and Southwest Bean Dip;

Zapp's® Kettle Style Potato Chips in mouth-watering Voodoo®, Spicy Cajun Crawtator®, Hotter N Hot Jalapeño®, and Evil Eye® varieties;

Golden Flake® Pork Skins;

Good Health® Veggie Stix, Straws, and Chips;

TORTIYAHS!® Tortilla Chips;

Boulder Canyon® Kettle Style Chips in Avocado & Olive Oil

Utz's snack food lineup can be found in Schnucks' snack food aisle.

"The initial introduction of Utz Brands snacks in Schnucks stores was an overwhelming success last year," said Mark Schreiber, EVP, Sales, and Chief Customer Officer, Utz Brands, Inc. "Our family of brands all feature simple, high-quality ingredients and are carefully crafted. Coupled with such strong consumer demand, we are excited to expand further in Schnuck’s stores with more brands and varieties to reach even more Midwest fans!"

The Utz story began in 1921 in Hanover, Pennsylvania, in the small-town kitchen of Bill and Salie Utz. They believed potato chips could be better and should be made from clean and simple ingredients to bring out the natural flavor of farm-fresh potatoes. Today, Utz remains focused on Family Crafted Flavor, reflecting the brand's pride in its family legacy, the love baked into every Utz snack, and the carefully crafted flavors families love.

For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.utzsnacks.com%2F. And tell us what your favorite Utz flavor is by joining the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok using @UtzSnacks.

About Schnuck Markets, Inc.

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck+Markets%2C+Inc. is a third and fourth generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people's lives. Schnucks operates 112 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin and employs 12,000 teammates. According to Forbes' 2021 rankings, Schnucks is the 160th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 15th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $13 million in food to pantries that help those in need.

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz+Brands%2C+Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands including Utz®, On The Border® Chips & Dips, Golden Flake®, Zapp's®, Good Health®, Boulder Canyon®, Hawaiian Brand®, and TORTIYAHS!®, among others.

After a century with a strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz's products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug, and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz has multiple manufacturing facilities located across the U.S. to serve our growing customer base. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1-800-FOR-SNAX

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are not historical facts but are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. The forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by or include, without limitation, statements such as "will," "expect," "intends," "goal" or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These statements are based on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and the Company's business and actual results may differ materially.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005155/en/