WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. ( BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, announces its sponsorship of the Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference, being held October 20-23 in Las Vegas. As a Gold Industry Sponsor, Biofrontera will host an exhibit booth showcasing commercial and upcoming products, an Advisory Board meeting featuring leading dermatologists and four posters on investigator-initiated and Company-sponsored research with Ameluz®.

The Biofrontera booth will feature educational and commercial information on its flagship drug Ameluz® (aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride) topical gel, 10%, used in combination with the RhodoLED® lamp series for photodynamic therapy (PDT) of actinic keratosis (AK), and its topical antibiotic Xepi® (ozenoxacin cream, 1%), for the treatment of impetigo. The booth will also showcase both the BF-RhodoLED® as well as Biofrontera’s new larger PDT lamp, RhodoLED® XL, which are approved for use in combination with Ameluz for the treatment of mild and moderate AK on the face and scalp.

Additionally, Biofrontera is sponsoring an Advisory Board meeting on Friday, October 21st. The meeting will consist of two sessions providing advanced education on the advantages and current landscape of photodynamic therapy and sharing real-world PDT utilization experiences amongst PDT experts and industry leading dermatologists.

The following posters will be available for viewing in the exhibit hall:

1. Title: Lesion Clearance Rate After Red-Light Photodynamic Therapy with 10% Aminolevulinic Acid Gel in Relation to the Epidermal Extent of Atypical Keratinocytes in Actinic Keratosis – Retrospective Exploratory Analysis of Three Pivotal Phase III Trials

Exploratory data analysis from three Phase III studies sponsored by Biofrontera Biosciences GmbH

Authors: Erhard Bierhoff, Joel L. Cohen, Rolf-Markus Szeimies, Uwe Reinhold, Thomas Dirschka

2. Title: Field Therapy for Actinic Keratosis: Structured Review of the Literature on Efficacy, Cost, and Adherence

This study was investigator-initiated and funded by Biofrontera Inc.

Authors: Nathaniel Lampley III, Rachel Rigo, Todd Schlesinger, Anthony M. Rossi

3. Title: Long-Term Follow Up of ALA 10% Gel and Red-Light Photodynamic Therapy for the Treatment of Squamous Cell Carcinoma in Situ

This study was investigator-initiated and funded by Biofrontera Inc.

Authors: Paul Shim, Nathalie Zeitouni

4. Title: Photodynamic Therapy for Facial Actinic Keratosis with Aminolevulinic Acid 10% Gel, Microneedling, and Red-Light Illumination

This study was investigator-initiated and funded by Biofrontera Inc.

Authors: Ziv Schwartz, Gary Goldenberg

“At this year’s Fall Clinical conference we will spotlight the hard work by our clinical and commercial teams throughout 2022, along with studies by independent investigators that further the body of knowledge on PDT. We look forward to meeting with industry leaders and clinicians through a variety of formats ranging from poster presentations to Advisory Board sessions,” said Erica Monaco, Chief Executive Officer of Biofrontera Inc. “We also look forward to showcasing our new, larger RhodoLED® XL PDT lamp, which is among the latest breakthroughs in medical dermatology and aesthetics, allowing for the illumination of a larger surface area, thereby enabling simultaneous treatment of AK lesions that are distant from one another.”

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy (PDT) and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s business and marketing strategy, future operations and business, potential to expand the label of Ameluz®, market presence and position of Ameluz® and ongoing clinical trials conducted by our licensing partners and the future impact of such trials on the market for Ameluz®. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, nevertheless, actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements we make. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, including, but not limited to, the impact of extraordinary external events, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic; any changes in the Company’s relationship with its licensors; the ability of the Company’s licensors to fulfill their obligations to the Company in a timely manner; the Company’s ability to achieve and sustain profitability; whether the current global disruptions in supply chains will impact the Company’s ability to obtain and distribute its licensed products; changes in the practices of healthcare providers, including any changes to the coverage, reimbursement and pricing for procedures using the Company’s licensed products; the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and conduct of clinical trials; availability and timing of data from clinical trials; whether results of earlier clinical trials or trials of Ameluz® in combination with BF-RhodoLED® in different disease indications or product applications will be indicative of the results of ongoing or future trials; uncertainties associated with regulatory review of clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals; whether the market opportunity for Ameluz® in combination with BF-RhodoLED® is consistent with the Company’s expectations; the Company’s ability to complete the transition to a public company; the Company’s ability to retain and hire key personnel; the sufficiency of cash resources and need for additional financing and other factors that may be disclosed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. The Company does not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law.

