Huttig Building Products, a Woodgrain Company, one of the largest domestic distributors of millwork, building materials and wood products, has entered into a new distribution partnership with Fiberon, a leading manufacturer of composite wood-alternative decking and railing products. The partnership supports Fiberon’s continued growth in the outdoor living space, and significantly expands the company’s distribution through Huttig in the Southeast region of the United States.

Fiberon and Huttig announce partnership and are ready to take Winter Buy orders.

Fiberon and Huttig are ready to take Winter Buy orders and will be fully stocked in December to support customers’ decking needs.

For almost 40 years, Huttig has enjoyed a successful partnership with Therma-Tru doors, which has elevated its regional sales growth. Therma-Tru, along with Fiberon, is part of Fortune Brands Home & Security. The new agreement with Fiberon leverages the strengths of the existing Therma-Tru partnership and enhances Huttig’s product offering.

“We’re excited to enhance our relationship with Fortune Brands by partnering with Fiberon. This agreement makes Fiberon available from Huttig in key markets, including North Carolina, South Carolina, southern Virginia, Georgia and Florida,” said Todd Dame, president of distribution for Woodgrain-Huttig. “Our focus on delivering best-in-class service along with Fiberon’s premium products is a winning combination for our customers.”

Huttig will be a full product line distributor in six of its locations including Rocky Mount, NC; Greenville, SC; Davenport, FL; Jacksonville, FL; Riviera Beach, FL; and Fort Myers, FL.

Fiberon’s product offering combines the beauty and warmth of wood with the durability and low maintenance of capped composite materials. Fiberon products are manufactured with the goal of improving sustainability, are available in a wide range of styles and price points and are backed by industry-leading warranties.

“We are thrilled to leverage our almost 40-year relationship with Huttig, a leading value-added distributor and valuable partner to Therma-Tru, and now Fiberon,” said Fenton Challgren, president of Fortune Brands’ Outdoors Business Unit. “The partnership between Fiberon and Huttig will provide premium outdoor living products and excellent customer support, giving us the ability to drive sales growth and profitability together.”

Fiberon will support the partnership through continued investment in capacity, innovation, brand, customer programs and merchandising. Fiberon products will be available through Huttig beginning in December.

About Huttig Building Products

Huttig Building Products, a Woodgrain Company, has been helping build the American dream since 1885. To help our customers and suppliers build upon this dream, we have continued to grow and transform to better meet their needs in the spirit of service and innovation. As the country’s largest wholesale value-added distributor, we take pride in setting our customers up for success in an ever-changing industry. In 2022, Hutting Building Products was acquired by Woodgrain, one of the leading millwork operations in the world with locations throughout the United States and Chile. With 68 years of quality craftsmanship and service, Woodgrain is a leading producer of mouldings, doors and windows. Woodgrain Inc. is headquartered in Fruitland, Idaho with six divisions and over 30 manufacturing and warehouse facilities in the United States and South America.

About Fiberon

Founded in 1997, Fiberon is a leading U.S. manufacturer of wood-alternative decking, railing and cladding distributed worldwide. Fiberon also provides products like lighting and outdoor furniture, for a complete outdoor experience. Fiberon products are available in a wide range of styles and price points, all providing the warmth and beauty of natural wood without the costly, time-consuming maintenance. With a goal of improving sustainability and environmental responsibility, Fiberon PE composite decking contains a minimum of 94% recycled content. Fiberon maintains operations in North Carolina and Idaho. For more information, visit www.fiberondecking.com or call 800-573-8841.

Fiberon is part of the Outdoors & Security division of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), a Fortune 500 company, part of the S&P 500 Index and a leader in the home products industry. The Company’s growing portfolio of complementary businesses and innovative brands include Moen and the House of Rohl within the Water Innovations Group, outdoor living and security products from Therma-Tru, LARSON, Fiberon, Solar Innovations, Master Lock and SentrySafe, and MasterBrand Cabinets’ wide-ranging offerings from Mantra, Diamond, Omega and many more.

Visit www.FBHS.com to learn more about FBHS, its brands and how the Company is accelerating its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.

