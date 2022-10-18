PR Newswire

The only daily, nonstop service between Orlando and Rochester begins today

MIRAMAR, Fla., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is rolling down the runway in Rochester with convenient options to reach Florida's beaches and attractions just in time for winter. Today, the airline launched the only daily, nonstop flights between Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC) and Orlando (MCO).

"Convenience is key to a great travel experience, and we're making it easy for our Rochester Guests to spend more time soaking up the sun at Orlando's theme parks and nearby attractions," said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. "Our low fares and affordable flights allow our Guests to take a vacation or visit family and friends on their schedule – any day of the week."

Orlando is one of Spirit's largest airport operations and provides Rochester travelers with numerous, one-stop opportunities to connect to destinations across the United States and Latin America.

"The Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport welcomes the arrival of Spirit Airlines' daily nonstop service to Orlando. These convenient and affordable flights are perfect for families looking to book their vacation to Orlando -- the number one destination for Rochester area travelers," said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. "As the only upstate New York airport currently offering air service with Spirit, we're grateful for their commitment and investment in our community and the ROC Airport."

The Spirit Charitable Foundation commemorated the new service at ROC with a $20,000 donation to GiGi's Playhouse, the only network of Down Syndrome Achievement Centers. The nonprofit organization provides free educational, therapeutic-based and career development programs for individuals with Down syndrome, their families and the community, through a replicable playhouse model.

"We are grateful for this generous donation in support of our mission to make the world a more accepting place for individuals with Down syndrome," said Donna Rush, Executive Director of GiGi's Playhouse of Rochester. "This gift from the Spirit Charitable Foundation will help us to continue supporting our families from diagnosis through adulthood by providing a safe haven for individuals of all ages to learn and grow."

Recognition

Spirit was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2022 following its active efforts to create and celebrate a diverse workplace environment. The carrier also won "Best Airport Innovation" in the 2021 APEX/IFSA Awards for its groundbreaking self-bag drop system with biometric photo matching, which speeds up the check-in process and reduces face-to-face contact. Spirit also recently received the FAA's "Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence" for the fourth consecutive year.

* Based on points earned on published fares (excluding sale fares) and optional services using the Free Spirit Credit Card (the "Card"), and includes status qualifying points earned by spending on Spirit and everyday purchases using the Card.

