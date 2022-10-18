PR Newswire

2022 Unveilings focus on performance solutions amidst industry challenges

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Purple®, maker of premium synthetic oils is gearing up for this year's SEMA and AAPEX shows in Las Vegas. Attendees will be the first to learn about new Royal Purple products and join the Project Freedom custom car unveiling with Cassar Performance & Design™.

New Royal Purple products and the Project Freedom custom car unveiling with Kevin Cassar at SEMA/AAPEX 2022.

SEMA and AAPEX run simultaneously, with SEMA revealing the latest insights for car enthusiasts on November 1-4 at the Las Vegas Convention Center and AAPEX sharing what's new in the automotive aftermarket industry on November 1-3 at the Venetian Expo.

Here's what attendees can expect from Royal Purple® this year:

New & Improved Products

SEMA and AAPEX attendees will have the first opportunity to learn about Royal Purple's new products.

"No matter what drives you, Royal Purple offers the best-possible solutions for vehicle performance," said Rusty Waples, Director of Brand & Product Marketing for Royal Purple. "That's why we continue to develop new products for a changing world. Now, more than ever, customers and businesses need smart solutions. This year, we're able to bring to the market products that solve the specific challenges customers face, whether they have an older vehicle, a newer one with modern engine technology, or even a hybrid."

Royal Purple® Max-Restore High-Mileage Fuel Treatment is a highly concentrated, high-performance fuel system cleaner that is specially formulated to solve performance problems typically found in higher-mileage vehicles such as reduced fuel economy, increased emissions, engine wear, and lost performance. It contains a high dose of polyether amine (PEA) and proprietary detergents that quickly clean stubborn, long-term deposits that clog PFI & GDI injectors and build up on intake valves and ports. This robust formula also provides a protective barrier to keep new deposits from forming. The net result is restored power and performance, reduced emissions, smoother idle, and quicker/easier starts. It also utilizes a friction modifier to reduce wear, help extend engine life, and improve fuel economy.

Royal Purple® Max ATF® is a full synthetic, multi-vehicle, high-performance, long-life, automatic transmission fluid. It maximizes fuel economy, creates smoother shifting, dramatically reduces heat and wear, extends transmission life, provides exceptional anti-shudder protection, and inspires greater torque-hold capacity to prevent clutch slippage. It is also compatible with hybrid vehicles.

Project Freedom Custom Car Unveiling with Cassar Performance & Design™

Royal Purple and Cassar Performance & Design™ are unveiling a bespoke 2021 Ford Mustang GT California Special Fastback that is purpose-built for both autocross and road course use. Created for un-compromised performance, it has a form-follows-function design with freedom in mind.

The inspiration for Project Freedom was to create a modern interpretation of the original 1968 Ford Mustang GT California Special turned up to eleven. This means new levels of performance both on and off the track, new heights of design and functionality, and modern enhancements that even Ford and Carroll Shelby would be proud of if they built it today.

"I envisioned how I could create a modern Mustang that would pay homage to what the original 1968 Mustang GT California Special meant and how it truly represented what the Mustang stood for in the original pony car era, which was fast, fun, freedom, and performance without compromise. While bringing it to the modern era of muscle car performance, ingenuity, and design. Using original Mustang styling characteristics, I used this as influence in my design while combining the modern technology and performance of today's race cars," said Kevin Cassar at Cassar Performance & Design™.

Attendees are invited to attend the unveiling of Project Freedom at SEMA Show, Central Hall Booth 23267 at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1st. The event will be livestreamed and also have a Q&A with Kevin Cassar, Cassar Performance & Design™, and Royal Purple leadership.

"Cassar Performance & Design and Royal Purple are melding the spirit of the original 1968 Mustang GT California Special with performance without compromise, classic Mustang design attributes, and form follows function approach," added Kevin Cassar. "I only use Royal Purple in my vehicles for both street and racing applications. They don't just meet industry standards—they exceed them! The only true synthetic oil and lubricant I use is the purple gold in Royal Purple."

The unveiling will be live streamed via Royal Purple social media channels (@royal_purple, @RoyalPurpleFans).

Booth Information

Find Royal Purple at the shows!

SEMA: Central Hall, Booth 23267

https://calumetshows.com/royalpurple/sema2022/

AAPEX: Venetian Expo Level 2, Booth A1657

https://calumetshows.com/royalpurple/aapex2022/

Consumer Products Being Highlighted Include:

Royal Purple® Max-Clean® fuel system cleaner and stabilizer is formulated to restore fuel economy by deeply penetrating deposits and cleaning injectors, carburetors, intake valves, and combustion chambers. Independent test results show an increase of up to 6.1% in fuel economy when using Royal Purple Max-Clean.

fuel system cleaner and stabilizer is formulated to restore fuel economy by deeply penetrating deposits and cleaning injectors, carburetors, intake valves, and combustion chambers. Independent test results show an increase of up to 6.1% in fuel economy when using Royal Purple Max-Clean. Royal Purple® Max-Tane® is formulated for year-round use in all types of light, medium and heavy-duty diesel engines. Independent test results show an increase of up to 10% in diesel fuel economy when using Royal Purple Max-Tane .

is formulated for year-round use in all types of light, medium and heavy-duty diesel engines. Independent test results show an increase of up to 10% in diesel fuel economy when using . Royal Purple® High Performance Engine Oils carry the current API and ILSAC engine oil licenses, as well as the GM dexos1™* gasoline engine oil approval.

carry the current API and ILSAC engine oil licenses, as well as the GM dexos1™* gasoline engine oil approval. Royal Purple® HMX® high-mileage motor oil specifically formulated with robust zinc/phosphorus anti-wear additives and Royal Purple's proprietary additive technology, Synerlec®, to minimize wear and restore lost engine performance.

specifically formulated with robust zinc/phosphorus anti-wear additives and Royal Purple's proprietary additive technology, Synerlec®, to minimize wear and restore lost engine performance. Royal Purple® Duralec®Super™ diesel motor oil is specifically formulated to maximize component life, extend drain intervals, and improve fuel performance.

Retailers that stock Royal Purple products include Walmart, Amazon, O'Reilly Auto Parts, NAPA Auto Parts, AutoZone, and Advance Auto Parts. To see our full array of products and learn more, visit www.RoyalPurple.com.

Schedule an Interview

To schedule a meeting during SEMA and AAPEX with behind-the-scenes access to new Royal Purple products and the Project Freedom car unveiling, contact Laura Aplin at [email protected] or via cell at 210-323-6356.

Media Kit

Product images, team bios, and more can be found in Royal Purple's media kit: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/7ylw75in1tskzk2rkkfww/h?dl=0&rlkey=afwgjoslb7li8h3ypvm9lutn3

More information on Royal Purple can be found at www.RoyalPurple.com.

About Royal Purple®

Headquartered in Porter, Texas, Royal Purple is a global synthetic oil leader who tests, develops, and produces a wide range of high-performance lubricants for nearly every consumer and industrial application. Their proprietary Synerlec additive technology increases oil film strength allowing them to significantly outperform other synthetic and mineral-based oils for vehicles, racing, commercial trucking and fleets, as well as industrial applications including maritime, plants and manufacturing, mining, wind energy, and agriculture operations. Key benefits of their products include: better performance, cleaner operation, lower cost of ownership, better mileage, and fewer oil changes. Just to name a few. Royal Purple brand products are manufactured by Calumet Branded Products, LLC a wholly owned subsidiary of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT).

Explore the full line of Royal Purple products at www.royalpurple.com/all-products.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-purple-to-unveil-new-products--custom-car-build-at-sema--aapex-shows-in-las-vegas-301652360.html

