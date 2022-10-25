CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / Cosmos Holdings (d/b/a Cosmos Health, Inc.) ("Cosmos" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:COSM), a global healthcare group with proprietary lines of nutraceuticals and distributor of pharmaceuticals, branded generics, OTC medications and medical devices, today announced the pricing of its "reasonable best efforts" public offering of 62,500,000 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents), Series A Warrants to purchase 62,500,000 shares of common stock and Series B Warrant to purchase 62,500,000 shares of common stock at a combined price of $0.12 per share and warrant for aggregate gross proceeds of $7.5 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses.

The offering includes participation from Grigorios Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Holdings, Inc. as well as various Company advisors.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about October 20, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for its pending or potential acquisitions, payment of certain liabilities to existing warrant holders, as well as for working capital purposes and general corporate purposes.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering.

The securities described above are being offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-267505) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which became effective on October 17, 2022 and an additional registration statement filed pursuant to Rule 462(b) which became automatically effective October 18, 2022. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the preliminary prospectus and, when available, copies of the final prospectus, relating to the offering may be obtained on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Holdings, Inc. d/b/a Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq: COSM) is a global healthcare group that was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Cosmos Health is engaged in the nutraceuticals sector through its own proprietary lines of products "Sky Premium Life" and "Mediterranation." Additionally, the Company is operating in the pharmaceutical sector through the provision of a broad line of branded generics and OTC medications and is involved in the healthcare distribution sector through its subsidiaries in Greece and UK serving retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors. Cosmos Health is strategically focused on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals (IP) and specialized root extracts as well as on the R&D of proprietary complex generics and innovative OTC products. Cosmos has developed a global distribution platform and is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia and North America. Cosmos Health has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece and Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmosholdingsinc.com and www.skypremiumlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could", are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, on the Company's business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

