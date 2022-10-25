Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Dingdong (Cayman) LTD (: DDL) (“Dingdong” or the “Company”) investors a complaint has been filed on behalf of investors that lost money on their Dingdong stock. Dingdong investors are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal rights.

According to the complaint, the registration statement and prospectus used to effectuate the Company's IPO misstated and/or omitted facts concerning Dingdong's so-called commitment to ensuring the safety and quality of the food it distributes to the market. For example, despite claiming that it applies "stringent quality control across [its] entire supply chain to ensure product quality to [its] users," Dingdong sold food past its sell-by date. Consequently, Dingdong was, in fact, no better at providing or assuring access to "fresh" groceries than the supermarkets, traditional Chinese wet markets, or traditional e-commerce platforms it repeatedly claimed to be displacing. Moreover, the foregoing conduct subjected Dingdong to an increased risk of regulatory and/or governmental scrutiny and enforcement, all of which, once revealed, were likely to (and did) negatively impact Dingdong's business, operations, and reputation. In fact, as the truth about Dingdong's business and its failure to meet its self-imposed food safety responsibilities reached the market, the value of the Company's shares declined dramatically.

