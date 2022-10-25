Intercept Music announces a new partnership with Sapphire Records including its two subsidiaries Skyfall Music and Frameworks Music, launching two new music labels under the epic Sapphire umbrella.



SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / Intercept Music announced today a new partnership with Sapphire Records; the brainchild of multi-platinum artist and Grammy-nominated producer, David Veslocki. "Our unique new partnership model with Intercept Music will help artists around the world have the music industry at their fingertips," said David Veslocki.

Sapphire Records will build upon the Intercept Music platform, utilizing global distribution, marketing offerings such as playlisting, DJ pools, social media advertising, and professional services such as custom merchandise design. Intercept Music will also provide physical distribution to retailers such as Barnes and Noble and Walmart. With this partnership, Intercept Music offerings will expand to include beat licensing, feature contracting, music mastering services, future audio-visual sync opportunities, and more. The one-stop solutions company also provides attractive elements for artists such as real-time data analytics with 100% transparency.

"Intercept Music built the label platform we had only dreamed about, by putting our music expertise together with their platform and services, we think we can blow this up and support a multitude of artists," said Veslocki.

Veslocki is a guitarist, producer, songwriter and label executive, earning multiple number-one spots on the Billboard Chart in over 50 countries. He has been heard worldwide on countless major networks, radio stations and feature films. Veslocki has contributed to numerous Emmy and Oscar-nominated film and show credits, won first place at the International Songwriting Competition and released songs with RCA Records, Atlantic Records, Sony Records, Kontor Records, and 300 Records, along with more remarkable accomplishments.

"David's depth of understanding from both sides as a performing artist and label manager offers tremendous insight into how we can work together," said Tod Turner, President and CEO of Intercept Music. "I am excited to get as much of David's expertise built into the platform as humanly possible, our ability to help artists and labels can only get better."

Event Horizon is the first new label partnered with Skyfall Music out of Nashville and their founder Craig Wilson. "Craig has done an incredible job of building Skyfall into a formidable competitor in the Country music space," said Veslocki. "Event Horizon will offer a whole new format for indie artists in the country space, where all vetted marketing services are available, along with a staff to help you get the most out of your music." "This new venture will break Skyfall/Event Horizon out as its own structure outside of Sapphire, and this is really big for Craig and Skyfall," Veslocki adds.

Constellation is the second new label. It will be a premier, concierge-style label with hand-picked artists from Veslocki. "Our artists at Constellation will be selected based on where they are with their socials, streaming, and development as an artist. Through our partnership with Intercept, these artists will receive special attention, custom-designed marketing programs and access to other marketing services typically only available to major labels."

Sanwire Corporation (OTC: SNWR), a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry, has been involved in aggregating technologies for several years. We look for opportunities in fragmented markets, where technology can be applied to consolidate services into a single platform of delivery. Our current focus is advanced entertainment technologies. For more information, visit sanwirecorporation.com.

Intercept Music champions creative iconoclasts. The entertainment technology company harnesses the power of premium distribution, sizzling social media, meaningful marketing, monumental merchandising, and customizable promotional services to empower independent labels and their artists to build audiences and drive revenue. Global distribution is achieved for artists through Intercept's partnership with Ingrooves. The Software as a Service (SaaS) company focuses exclusively on the independent music market, the fastest-growing sector of the music industry. Intercept Music is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK:SNWR), a company focused on advanced technologies for the entertainment industry. Learn more at interceptmusic.com or visit Intercept Music's Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

