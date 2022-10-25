Could be Instrumental in Curing Sepsis, Meningitis Among Other Life-Threatening Diseases

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) has successfully eliminated various antibiotic resistant bacteria from buffer solution in-vitro through the use of a single designer monoclonal antibody conjoined to a metallic nanoparticle which attaches to the bacteria. The combined bacteria-antibody-nanoparticle cluster are then exposed to laser emissive energy. In lab testing, over 90% of each bacteria was eliminated in less than 20 minutes.

With the current patient standard of care using broad spectrum antibiotics, similar results can take up to 10 days, during which major organ damage or death can occur. Additionally, potential risks and adverse reactions are common factors with the use of antibiotics.

Through cooperation with their research partners at Arizona State University and Youngstown State University, Halberd Corporation created a methodology for eradicating Gram-negative bacteria, such as E. coli, Salmonella and Shigella. Gram-negative bacteria (GNB) are characterized by their high resistance to antibiotics.1

Halberd is able to perform this eradication in a few minutes using its extra-corporeal technique. The proprietary designer monoclonal antibody is an antibody against a common antigen which is encountered with all Gram-negative bacteria. The conjoined antibody-metallic nanoparticle is attracted to, and attaches to, Gram-negative bacteria cells, which are then rapidly annihilated by a laser.

Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, Halberd's Chief Technology Officer and board-certified attending neurologist, stated, "It is my opinion that this may prove to be the greatest advancement in the field of infectious diseases since the invention of Penicillin by Sir Alexander Fleming in 1928. This technology could allow for the rapid, inexpensive eradication of any and all Gram-negative bacteria, no matter how pathogenic, without any possibility of resistance by the infectious agent. This could be a very major breakthrough against Gram-negative bacterial sepsis, which kills millions of people worldwide each year."

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO of Halberd Corporation, added, "I agree with Dr. Felder. This technological achievement is truly ground-breaking! This is another application of our patented extracorporeal method for treating virtually any disease.

"The CDC has indicated that it will provide a broad spectrum of antibiotic-resistant bacteria samples for research. With those samples we intend to further prove the efficacy of our proprietary antibody against these hardy bacteria. We will continue to report on the progress of our outstanding achievements in this area."

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC-PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed 22 related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

