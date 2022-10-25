Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming December 12, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Schmitt Industries, Inc. (“Schmitt” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SMIT) securities between September 1, 2020 and September 20, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Schmitt investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

On September 20, 2022, after the market closed, Schmitt announced that its previous financial statements “should no longer be relied upon” and would require restatement, estimating that “the errors were material on a cumulative basis resulting in a net $330,203 under-recognition of expenses over the first three quarters of the fiscal year.”

On this news, Schmitt’s stock fell $0.68, or 17.9%, to close at $3.12 per share on September 21, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Schmitt continuously downplayed its serious issues with internal controls; (2) Schmitt’s financial statements from August 31, 2021 to the present included "certain errors"; (3) as a result, Schmitt would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for certain periods; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Schmitt securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than December 12, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

