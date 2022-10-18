Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 25, 2022!

Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Investors of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

6 minutes ago
NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street , is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STOK) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders. The investigation concerns potential self-dealing. Shareholders may be entitled to damages and corporate governance reforms.

If you own STOK please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected]. There is no cost to you. Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers.

Please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-shareholder-derivative-litigation/

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
[email protected]
(212) 709-8245

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC

