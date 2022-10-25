TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / Banxa Holdings Inc. ( TSXV:BNXA, Financial)( OTCQX:BNXAF, Financial)(FSE:AC00) ("Banxa" or the "Company"), the leading Web3 payments and on/off ramp solutions provider, today issued an update on recent business and market activities.

Progress in U.S. market

Banxa received approval for five additional U.S. State Money Transmitter Licenses (MTLs)

Banxa now holds seven approved MTLs in the U.S. with 33 more MTL applications pending.

Banxa CEO Holger Arians said: "It's exciting to see our US endeavors progressing faster than anticipated. Having these MTLs solidifies Banxa's position in the largest crypto market along with the numerous commercial benefits it brings to our partners and us."

More key partnership wins

Banxa continues to prove itself as an essential piece of infrastructure in the digital assets ecosystem by partnering with a myriad of notable players in the space. Major recent partnership wins include:

MARBLEX (Netmarble), one of South Korea's largest mobile-gaming companies, with gross revenues of more than US$2 billion in 2021

dYdX, one of the largest decentralized exchanges (DEX) for cryptocurrencies with daily trading volumes of US$1 billion

About BANXA Holdings Inc.

Banxa's mission is to accelerate the world to Web3 with its leading global on-and-off ramp solution. Through its extensive network of local payment solutions paired with the required crypto licenses, Banxa gives its partners and projects access to global audiences with less friction and higher conversions. Banxa has a global team of Web3 natives - with operating headquarters in the USA, Europe and APAC regions. For further information go to www.banxa.com.

