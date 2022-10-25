SILVER SPRING, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / IJJ Corporation (IJJ Corp), (OTC PINK:IJJP). Shareholder Update: On August 22, 2022, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which included a 15% corporate income tax on companies with $1 billion or more in annual profits.

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 gives IJJ Corporation a significant boost that extends the period for funding its economic Impact Program.

In May of 2022, four months before the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, IJJ Corporation, Building a Business Partnership mission under its Social Responsibilities Commitment (SRC) and Our Economic Impact Infrastructure, established a venture titled the Revitalized Renaissance Program(RRP).

One of the critical resources for funding RRP was the 2017 Tax Cut, which expires in 2025 without the federal budget extension; the anticipated cutoff is December 2026. Fortunately, the 15% corporate Income tax provides an indefinite period for companies to take advantage of tax Cuts.

The objective combines nine integral business units:

First, establish Partnerships with fortune, the Top 2500 (T2500) companies in the United States with similar SRC to participate with IJJ Corp in RRP. Designate the Opportunity Zone (O.Z.) nationwide for Economic Impact Developments. The acquisition and refurbishing of Shopping Malls into training, and job placement centers, creating assembly factories and distribution operations in the O.Z. Operate a Committee Structured Qualify Opportunity Fund (QOF). Utilizing the 2017 Tax Cut and eCETP as Alternative Funding Resources. Encourage the T2500 to promote the RRP internally for employees to participate in Funding the Qualified Opportunity Fund (QOF). In addition, the QOF committee will present perspectives on selected projects to fund as QOF initiatives. Engage State and Local Governments to implement eCETP donation campaigns, offering QOF projects Property Tax exemptions and teaming with the Department of Housing and Urban Development. We are creating the USA eCETP marketing and Salesforce to generate IJJCorp 50% of Gross Profits as a contribution to the QOF fund for RRP. Team with the T2500 to establish and Implement a Jobs Act placement program for the Revitalized Renaissance Program (RRP).

We advocate RRP as a National program for a Nation that once had significant factories, Traditional Trade career Vocational and professional training programs, and a career path sponsored by leading USA Corporations training potential candidates for job appointments in their companies.

RRP is an economic Impact initiative that offers the ability to reduce dependencies on importing consumable commodities and lifestyle products by creating USA-free training fulfillment infrastructures like other countries.

The overall goal is to create technology-skilled and certified candidates and help position USA as a major export of USA goods and services.

Lastly, we are working to improve IJJ Corp's position as a worthy investment for shareholders. In the coming months, with the new Board Members, Montech successfully implementing additional I.P. s, the GSA Schedule for state and federal contracts, and demonstrating success in eCETP and RRP, the business will provide an excellent venue for shareholders of IJJP stock.

Additional status report:

The Onboarding of Corporate Officers is moving forward for this week, The General Administration Agency Federal Supply Schedule submission is still on schedule. Business development for new eCETP clients is ongoing.

In closing, the above information is for IJJP Shareholders and Market Makers.

In addition, we will resume posting on Twitter and LinkedIn and submit press releases providing News on material events, task projections, or any discoveries as they occur.

IJJ Corp: IJJ Corp is an ambitious, innovative company offering Business Processing as a Service (BaaS) and a Blockchain Cryptographic exchanger within a private network designed to give access to investors, budget funding, and networking business services.

The Company intends to continue developing and integrating services and products to bring its clients the most comprehensive, innovative, turnkey solutions and management services.

