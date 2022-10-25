DISCO ( NYSE:LAW, Financial), a leader in AI-enabled legal technology, today announced that it was recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide eDiscovery Review Software 2022 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US48315722 October 2022).

Review is the core of ediscovery and has been since the first Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) was created. Proficiency at review management continues to be a hallmark of mature ediscovery practitioners. This IDC MarketScape covers major vendors participating in the worldwide ediscovery software market with a focus on functionality for review. This vendor evaluation is based on a comprehensive criterion expected to be most conducive to success in providing tools to enable tagging, analyzing, searching, and producing data in conjunction with investigations and litigations.

DISCO helps clients dramatically reduce the costs of legal document review through its AI-powered platform, DISCO Ediscovery, coupled with its innovative managed review offering, DISCO Review. DISCO Ediscovery is an intuitive platform that gives law firms, corporations, and government agencies total control over their data, workflows, costs, and review processes. It was designed for multiple end user personas including attorneys, paralegals, project managers, data specialists, service providers, corporate legal departments, forensic specialists and review managers within a law firm, and can support thousands of users and matters simultaneously without loss of performance. DISCO Review leverages DISCO Ediscovery to consistently deliver legal document reviews that are high quality, on time and on budget — no matter the size — resulting in better legal outcomes.

“Legal professionals today are under immense pressure to drive greater efficiencies in their workflows and review processes, and should look to adopt cloud-native and extensible software solutions that can support multiple functionalities and integrate more products that are being used in everyday legal work,” said Ryan O’Leary, IDC Research Director, Privacy and Legal Technology. “DISCO sits at the center of the legal tech ecosystem, and the company has matured to become one of the higher-performing ediscovery applications in the industry.”

The IDC MarketScape recognized DISCO’s strengths in the following areas:

Scalability: When servicing the enterprise market, the ability to scale is paramount. DISCO is able to meet the needs of enterprises by not only offering essentially limitless storage, but also the industry’s most reliable document load times, even at peak capacity, supporting thousands of users and workspaces simultaneously with no latency.

Ease of Use: Ease of use is a key tenant of DISCO's software, which is part of the cloud-first generation of ediscovery software. DISCO’s consumerized and easy to use application sits in stark contrast to first generation business applications that previously dominated the field, and the ease of use focus has persisted and is a hallmark of DISCO today.

“DISCO has prioritized investing in building an exceptional team made up of ediscovery technology experts and former litigators, all working towards the same goal of helping teams accelerate document review and achieve better legal outcomes,” said DISCO Senior Vice President Professional Services Melanie Antoon. “We are also constantly evaluating new technologies for optimizing discovery processes to ensure we’re meeting the evolving needs and expectations of our customers. Being recognized as an IDC MarketScape Leader is a testament to DISCO and its ability to help legal professionals review and complete projects faster and with greater efficiency.”

To learn more about why DISCO was named a Leader in the 2022 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Ediscovery Review Software, click+here download an excerpt of DISCO’s report.

About DISCO

DISCO ( NYSE:LAW, Financial) provides a cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution that simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. Our scalable, integrated solution enables legal departments to easily collect, process and review enterprise data that is relevant or potentially relevant to legal matters. For more information, visit www.csdisco.com.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018006026/en/