Highlights

Record monthly sales

Record new customer conversions

Second highest total orders

Safe Food Quality Certification in Las Vegas, scoring above 90

Commissioning of a new Comac CFT rotary filler in Las Vegas

Increase in average customer size

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / Wildpack Beverage Inc. ( TSXV:CANS, Financial)(OTCQB:WLDPF)("Wildpack" or the"Company") a U.S. national beverage co-packer and packaging supplier focused on the aluminum can format, today announces that their Las Vegas Facility has been certified through the Safe Quality Food Program ("SQF").

Wildpack's fully integrated beverage manufacturing solution is front and center at Wildpack's Las Vegas facility, that has grown to an 80,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility that houses a sleeve printing press, shrink sleeve decorating line, beverage can filling line and logistics warehousing. The SQF program, to which we are now certified, is administered by the Food Marketing Institute ("FMI") in the United States and is recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative ("GSFI"). The SQF Program is a rigorous and credible food safety and quality program that is recognized by major retailers, brand owners, and food service providers world-wide.

Coinciding with our SQF certification, Wildpack has installed a new Comac CFT rotary filler in our Las Vegas Facility. This new CFT filler allows for batching of 20,000 gallons per day and expands our co-pack can trim sizes.

"Wildpack's quality assurance program has always been at the forefront of our manufacturing goals," commented Mike Maddox, Senior Vice President Operations & Center of Excellence. "Achieving the SQF certification in Las Vegas reflects our daily commitment to the highest industry standards for food and beverage production. The upgrades to our filling lines reflect the Company's commitment to operational improvements and efficiency. The Pack should be proud of these accomplishments and our customers, future and existing, can trust the excellence of our processes."

September Operations

In September 2022, Wildpack achieved a new record for new customer conversions and narrowly missed a record for total orders. These factors combined with larger average order sizes resulted in Wildpack achieving its best sales month since inception. Wildpack's equivalent 12-ounce can throughput in September was 15.6 million cans, while 64% of all throughput was can and package brokering. Filling and decorating throughputs were 640 thousand and 1.37 million units respectively. Quality assurance yields remained above 90%.

"Record sales, new customers and our second highest month in total orders are all leading indicators of improvements to our positively trending throughput," commented Thomas Walker, Chief Growth Officer. "Our value proposition was strengthened this summer by our supply partnership with Ball Corp., plant certifications, equipment improvements and the scale of new customers we are onboarding; we are all focused on driving this trend to fully utilize our existing and organically expanded capacities."

About Wildpack

Wildpack is engaged in beverage manufacturing and packaging operating in the middle market by providing sustainable aluminum can filling, decorating, packaging, brokering, sleeve/label printing services, and logistics to brands throughout the United States. Wildpack currently operates indirectly through its wholly owned subsidiaries and out of six facilities in Baltimore, Maryland, Grand Rapids, Michigan, Atlanta, Georgia, Longmont, Colorado, Sacramento, California and Las Vegas, Nevada with a focus on digital innovation and green ready-to-drink packaging. Wildpack commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CANS" on May 19, 2021, and on the OTCQB® Venture Market under the symbol "WLDPF" on February 23, 2022.

