On October 16, the company launched the new tradescorepro.com website with six new indicators that will function on the tradingview.com platform.

"We engaged some of the best Pinescript programmers to develop these new indicators and are very pleased they have tested so strongly in live market conditions," stated Charles Potter, Technology Consultant to the company. "In our latest test of the programs, the overall buy and sell signal accuracy rate was just over 74 percent when we were hoping for at least 66 percent," he added.

"The launch of these new indicators and the influx of sales we had in the first few hours of launch is a strong sign that TradeScore indicators have the potential to set the industry standard in how market indicators are developed and marketed to traders worldwide," stated Corinda Joanne Melton, CEO.

All six of the new indicators, TradeScore™ Premiere DBx, TradeScore™ RSI, TradeScore™ Retrace, TradeScore™ 200, TradeScore™ EMA Sniper and TradeScore™ SmartMoney. are available as a bundle now at tradescorepro.com.

About Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.

Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. is an emerging growth company that is expanding into the world of digital commerce initiatives in finance, IP licensing, crypto-currency, and high-value NFTs.

For more information, log onto the company's official Twitter account https://twitter.com/tonnerOWInc. Email: [email protected]

