ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / DNA Brands, Inc., (OTC Markets:DNAX) ("DNAX" or the "Company"), a holding company focused on strategic acquisitions that are opportunistic, cash-flow positive and with hard assets, announces that the Company executed definitive documents to acquire Jumpstart Family Entertainment, LLC.

Jumpstart Family Entertainment, LLC, (Jumpstart) is the owner and operator, as a franchisee, of a family entertainment center (FEC) in Forsyth County, GA called Launch Trampoline Park. Jumpstart owns this single location as a franchisee. This single FEC location is a 28,000 square foot indoor trampoline park with over 30 state of the art arcade games, professional style ninja course, basketball and dodgeball areas and private party rooms. The FEC is open to the public and is the premier FEC for family birthday parties and general admission. Jumpstart opened this single location as a franchisee to the public in 2018 to rave reviews by the community. There are over 20 other Launch Trampoline Parks in the US, however, Jumpstart only owns and operates this single location as a franchisee.

James Canouse is the managing director and majority voting member of Jumpstart, as well as, the CEO and controlling shareholder of DNA Brands, Inc. James Canouse, CEO and Chairman of DNA Brands, Inc., said, "as a founding shareholder of Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment in 2005, we always envisioned running and growing a family entertainment business. Jumpstart opened this single location as a franchisee with the vision of opening additional centers and or acquiring other FECs. Our growth plans were curbed in 2020 with the emergence of the pandemic but we now feel that this is the right time to continue our path toward growth by acquisition. By merging Jumpstart with DNAX we feel we have the right vehicle to move forward with this goal."

About DNA Brands, Inc.

DNA Brands, Inc. (DNAX) is a holding company focused on strategic acquisitions that are opportunistic, cash-flow positive with hard assets.

About Jumpstart Family Entertainment, LLC

Jumpstart Family Entertainment, LLC is a Limited Liability Company that owns and operated a single location family entertainment center as a franchisee, DBA, as Launch Trampoline Park in Cumming GA.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the Company's mission statement and growth strategy, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

Contact:

James P. Canouse

DNA Brands, Inc.

+1 404 565 4280

email us here

SOURCE: DNA Brands Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/720668/DNA-Brands-Inc-Announces-Acquisition



