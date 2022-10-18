QV Investors Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 69 stocks valued at a total of $1.04Bil. The top holdings were GIB(6.17%), RY(5.69%), and SLF(4.78%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were QV Investors Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 844,944 shares in NYSE:GIB, giving the stock a 6.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $81.54 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, CGI Inc traded for a price of $77.335 per share and a market cap of $18.24Bil. The stock has returned -14.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CGI Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-book ratio of 3.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.23 and a price-sales ratio of 2.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

QV Investors Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:OTEX by 1,134,555 shares. The trade had a 3.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.31.

On 10/18/2022, Open Text Corp traded for a price of $27.29 per share and a market cap of $7.16Bil. The stock has returned -44.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Open Text Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-book ratio of 1.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.24 and a price-sales ratio of 2.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 331,628 shares in NYSE:AEM, giving the stock a 1.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.87 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd traded for a price of $41.91 per share and a market cap of $18.89Bil. The stock has returned -23.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-book ratio of 1.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.52 and a price-sales ratio of 3.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 40,150 shares in NYSE:LII, giving the stock a 0.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $238.04 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, Lennox International Inc traded for a price of $227.48 per share and a market cap of $8.02Bil. The stock has returned -26.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lennox International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.71 and a price-sales ratio of 1.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

QV Investors Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:TECK by 257,031 shares. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.87.

On 10/18/2022, Teck Resources Ltd traded for a price of $32.76 per share and a market cap of $17.10Bil. The stock has returned 10.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teck Resources Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 4.39, a price-book ratio of 0.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.88 and a price-sales ratio of 1.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

